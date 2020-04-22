Lamar Jackson on Donald Trump: 'I Wasn’t Making Any Political Statement'

Lamar Jackson has a way of shaking things up.

A photo of his new chest tattoo went viral.

Jackson let it slip that he would be on the cover of Madden 21 before EA Sports was able to make the official announcement.

Perhaps the most misunderstood issue was an exchange with President Donald Trump. The two had a social-media exchange that went viral.

It began when Jackson shared a video on Twitter of former Louisville teammate Jaire Alexander congratulating him on being selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in 2018. Moments later, President Trump posted his admiration for the selection.

Jackson had some fun with the exchange and posted another post on Twitter declaring "Truzz Trump," meaning he agrees. Jackson has the word "truzz" tattooed on his chest, along with the words "Faith, Family and Football.

Jackson clarified the exchange in his first public comments with the media since the season ended.

"I wasn’t making any political statement or anything like that," he said on a Zoom call. "But like I said, I was just agreeing with the way he was talking about me and my teammate. That’s all.”

Jackson was just having fun with the perhaps the most important, and polarizing, figure in the Western Hemisphere.

In the end, it was just some innocent fun in a turbulent time.

"Someone actually texted me about it," Jackson said. "They were like, ‘Donald Trump just tweeted you.’ So I was like, ‘Yeah?’ [I] got on twitter and saw he was making a statement about how he liked the pick, and me being a great pick, my teammate congratulating me and stuff like that. I was just like, ‘Appreciate that.’ That’s what ‘Truzz’ means. I’ve been saying that all year, so I don’t know why it got blown up like that.”