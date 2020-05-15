Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Looks to Defy Odds in 2020

Lamar Jackson had one of the best seasons of any quarterback in NFL history.

What can he do for an encore?

Most prognosticators say he won't be able to equal that success.

Last season, Jackson completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. He also finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

The Ravens' opponents in the AFC North — the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers — have bulked up defensively to counter Jackson's athleticism. However, he will be a more experienced quarterback entering his third year.

Still, Jackson will be hard-pressed to improve on last year's production.

FanDuel Sportsbook set his passing touchdown total at 26.5. That's a more realistic number for Jackson because of the Ravens' run-oriented offense. In addition to Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, Baltimore added another talented running back in the 2020 NFL Draft by selecting J.K. Dobbins from Ohio State in the second round. Baltimore ran the ball 596 times in 2019, 98 more carries than the San Francisco 49ers who were ranked second.

Caesars Casino & Sportsbook sets Lamar Jackson’s set the over/under for Jackson's passing yard 3,199,5 yards in 2020. Jackson's 401 attempted passes last season ranked 26th among all quarterbacks. He will likely throw more this upcoming season and could be closer to 3,500 yards passing.

Jackson is projected to run for 999.5 yards this upcoming season, according to Caesars. That means he would average 58.8 yards over a full 17-game season. It's a realistic prediction that Jackson could surpass 1,000 yards rushing for a second consecutive season. Most of his runs are spontaneous, so the game plan does not always dictate all of the plays.

Jackson, however, is not worried about statistics. His goal remains the same: winning the Super Bowl.

"I've got to produce the next week. I've got to go out there and make another statement. We've got to go win the next game," he said this offseason. "We've got to win the Super Bowl – that's really on my mind."