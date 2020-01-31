RavenCountry
Lamar Jackson's Popularity Extends to the Kids of Rival NFL Quarterbacks

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson-mania has been sweeping the nation for much of the past six  months 

His No. 8 Ravens jersey consistently sells out and he is challenged to keep restocking his personal clothing line, Era 8 Apparel.

Celebrities such Drake and Al Pacino have publicly lauded the charisma Jackson brings to the NFL.

“It doesn't hit me sometimes, with all those guys knowing me, saying good things about me," Jackson said. "I just cherish it. But I'm focused on football, so I don't really try to get caught into it [or] try to meet them, stuff like that.”

Jackson also has an unlikely admirer in Baylen Brees, the son of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. The younger Brees and Jackson connected at the Pro Bowl. The two payed catch and spent some time getting to know one another, much to the delight of Drew Brees.

The bond between Jackson and Baylen has now carried over beyond the football field. Baylen also is a fan of Jackson's clothing line and even helped design a new shoe for Era 8 Apparel. He was later the recipient of the finished product, which Drew Brees posted on Instagram. 

Jackson was also laser-focused as the starting quarterback for the AFC in the Pro Bowl. He completed 16 of 23 pass attempts for 185 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception (104.4 passer rating) in the 38-33 victory over the NFC. Jackson was also named the game's the offensive MVP.

While Jackson is a popular icon, his main focus is on the football field. He has not backed away from his goal of bringing another Super Bowl to Baltimore. While he has some vocal critics about losing his first two career playoff games, Jackson said that's just extra motivation to work harder in the offseason. 

“I don’t really care about what they say," Jackson said. "This is my second year in the league. Many people [aren’t] able to bring it to the playoffs. I’ve got a great team with me. I don’t really worry about the people say. We’re just going to keep going, like I said, [and] get ready for next year.” 

Harbaugh Confident Baltimore Will Be Destination for Free-Agent Receivers

Last offseason, Ravens coach John Harbaugh acknowledged certain wide receivers might not have been all that excited about joining an offense that mainly focused on the run. He players would be mistaken to undermine the ability of quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw the ball downfield. Fast forward one year and Baltimore could be a key destination for veteran wideouts that want to make an impact with a record-setting attack.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Hall-of Famer Ed Reed Gets Back to His College Roots at Miami

Ed Reed will be remembered as one of the NFL's greatest players during his time with the Baltimore Ravens. The former safety and Hall-of-Famer is also widely regarded at his alma mater, the University of Miami. Reed is getting back to his college roots as the Hurricane's new Chief of Staff, head coach Manny Diaz announced. Reed’s hire is pending completion of a standard University background check.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Ready to Embark on 2020 as Super-Bowl Favorites

In the next week or so, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, general manage Eric DeCosta, coach John Harbaugh and other decision-making staff will convene in Florida to outline the plan for the upcoming season. Expectations will be high for the Ravens once again, and anything short of a Super Bowl run will be seen as a disappointment. The team raised the bar in 2019 with a record-setting regular season and MVP performance by quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are confident they just have to fill a few roster holes to boost an already, young talented roster,

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Positional Analysis: Tight End

The Ravens don't need to worry about boosting their group of tight ends this offseason. That unit, consisting of Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst, is among the best in the league. "The three tight ends, the three-headed monster,” Andrews said. “All these guys, Hayden, Nick, these guys are flat out ball players. It’s cool to see.” Here's a further look at this unit this offseason.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Durability Key to Success

Ravens coach John Harbaugh remarked several times during the past season about the health of his players.With the exception of season-ending injuries to safety Tony Jefferson and center Matt Skura, Baltimore was among the healthiest teams in the league. Harbaugh is hoping that fortune carries over to next season.

Todd Karpovich

Video: Mark Ingram Talks with Jim Rome About First Season in Baltimore, Lamar Jackson

Mark Ingram met every expectation in his fist season in Baltimore. The veteran running back Ingram ran for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns on 202 carries before being slowed with a late-season calf injury. It was the third time in his career Ingram rushed for more than 1,000 yards. He also caught 26 passes for 247 yards with another five scores. Ingram recently joined the Jim Rome Show to discuss his 2019 performance and relationship with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Todd Karpovich

Ray Lewis Brings Together 'Legends of the Game' at Super Bowl in Miami

The Baltimore Ravens Hall of Fame middle linebacker is in Miami for his upcoming first annual “Century Celebration,” event benefiting the Ray of Hope Foundation at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday, Jan. 31 to celebrate the legends of the game to kickoff Super Bowl weekend.Lewis started this fundraising event to celebrate and bring together various NFL legends from the league’s Top 100 list and Hall of Fame fraternity, who changed the game of football such as Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Lawrence Taylor, Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders, Rod Woodson, Emmitt Smith, Eric Dickerson, Ed Reed among others, who will be in attendance. All proceeds go to Lewis’s Ray of Hope foundation, which helps families dealing with hardship.

Patrick Ragazzo

Ravens 2019 Draft Class Gets Solid Reviews

The Ravens 2019 draft class played a key role in this season's success.Baltimore's finished No. 14 among this league's most productive rookies this season, according to a report by Pro Football Focus. Receiver Marquise Brown was the class of the Ravens rookies. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Positional Analysis: Wide Receiver

The Ravens finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game. Rookie Marquise Brown was the top downfield threat with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns. Brown was hampered by a foot injury for most of the season. Here's a further look at this unit this offseason.

Todd Karpovich

Is Judon A Trade Candidate?

One of the Ravens's most pivotal decisions this offseason lies with Matthew Judon. The Pro-Bowl linebacker is an unrestricted free agent and the team must decide to whether to resign him, let him test the open market or place a franchise tag on him. There are reports the Ravens could indeed use that franchise tag and then perhaps trade Judon to a team desperate to boost their pass rush. Coach John Harbaugh indicated after the season the goal was to reach a deal with Judon before a bidding war erupts in the free-agent market.

Todd Karpovich

