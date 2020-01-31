Lamar Jackson's Popularity Extends to the Kids of Rival NFL Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson-mania has been sweeping the nation for much of the past six months

His No. 8 Ravens jersey consistently sells out and he is challenged to keep restocking his personal clothing line, Era 8 Apparel.

Celebrities such Drake and Al Pacino have publicly lauded the charisma Jackson brings to the NFL.

“It doesn't hit me sometimes, with all those guys knowing me, saying good things about me," Jackson said. "I just cherish it. But I'm focused on football, so I don't really try to get caught into it [or] try to meet them, stuff like that.”

Jackson also has an unlikely admirer in Baylen Brees, the son of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. The younger Brees and Jackson connected at the Pro Bowl. The two payed catch and spent some time getting to know one another, much to the delight of Drew Brees.

The bond between Jackson and Baylen has now carried over beyond the football field. Baylen also is a fan of Jackson's clothing line and even helped design a new shoe for Era 8 Apparel. He was later the recipient of the finished product, which Drew Brees posted on Instagram.

Jackson was also laser-focused as the starting quarterback for the AFC in the Pro Bowl. He completed 16 of 23 pass attempts for 185 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception (104.4 passer rating) in the 38-33 victory over the NFC. Jackson was also named the game's the offensive MVP.

While Jackson is a popular icon, his main focus is on the football field. He has not backed away from his goal of bringing another Super Bowl to Baltimore. While he has some vocal critics about losing his first two career playoff games, Jackson said that's just extra motivation to work harder in the offseason.

“I don’t really care about what they say," Jackson said. "This is my second year in the league. Many people [aren’t] able to bring it to the playoffs. I’ve got a great team with me. I don’t really worry about the people say. We’re just going to keep going, like I said, [and] get ready for next year.”