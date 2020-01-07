RavenMaven
Lamar Jackson Celebrates 23rd Birthday ... At Practice

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Some members of the media began to jokingly sing "Happy Birthday" to Lamar Jackson at the Ravens practice facility.

Jackson didn't have any big plans to commemorate his 23rd year on this planet. He was simply getting ready for practice in preparation for the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs, 

“We expect guys to be at their best on their birthday — their birthday week," Ravens coach John Harbaugh joked. 

In all seriousness, Jackson will be playing in his first game in three weeks. He sat out the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers and had been battling the flu. Jackson returned to practice last week and he had no concerns about any rust because of the layoff.

"I’m good. We’re trying to win it all," Jackson said. 

The Ravens (14-2) are facing high expectations as the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. That's not a problem for Jackson, who is coming off one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. 

Jackson completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history. 

He was named first-team All-Pro and earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl. 

However, the only accolade that matters to him is taking home a Vince Lombardi Trophy for winning the Super Bowl.

“It’s cool. It’s cool. I’m just trying to work,” Jackson said about being named All-Pro. “I want a Super Bowl. All the accolades and stuff like that, I’ll cherish that another time, but I’m trying to chase something else right now. But I’m grateful for it.”

Jackson admits that he is still bothered about the Ravens 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in last season's wild-card round. Jackson completed 14 of 29 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and an interception (78.8 quarterback rating) in that playoff game. He was also held to 54 yards on nine carries.

He does not want a repeat performance against Tennessee.

"We’ve been having a great year this year, and we just have to keep it going," Jackson said. "I want a Super Bowl, so I’m not really worried about that, that first playoff game. That was my rookie season.”

