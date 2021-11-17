Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Lamar Jackson, Bradley Bozeman Miss Practice for Non-COVID Illness

    Baltimore gearing up for Week 11 game against Chicago,
    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and center Bradley Bozeman will miss Wednesday's practice heading into the Week 11 game against the Bears because of non-COVID-related illness, according to coach John Harbaugh.

    "It's that time of year, we've got some sickness," Harbaugh said. "Lamar and Bozeman are both sick, so you won't see them out there today. They got sent home. It's not COVID, it's just sick."

    Jackson missed the first week of training camp after contracting COVID-19.  He also tested positive for COVID-19 last year and missed the Ravens' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in late November. 

    Jackson has missed three practices this season because of an illness but he is not expected to miss the game against Chicago. 

    Jackson ranks eighth in the NFL with 2,447 yards passing with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Jackson also ranked seventh among all players with 639 yards rushing with another two scores. Baltimore is 36-10 with Jackson as its regular-season starter.

    Bozeman has played 100% of the snaps at center in seven of nine games this season. He has helped anchor an offensive line that has dealt with a myriad of injuries. Bozeman dealt with a sore back earlier this season. 

    He played every snap last season.  

