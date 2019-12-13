Lamar Jackson Breaks QB Rushing Record

BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson broke the single-season quarterback rushing record in the first quarter against the New York Jets on Thursday night.

Jackson needed just 23 yards to surpass Michael Vick, who ran for 1,039 yards in 2006.

Jackson had a 20-yard run on the Ravens second play from scrimmage, a two-yard run and then he overtook Vick with a 5-yard run on first-and-goal from the 11. Mark Ingram had a six-yard touchdown run to give Baltimore the early 7-0 lead.

Jackson's last run extended his season total to 1,044 yards.

The crowd began chanting "MVP" after Jackson reached the milestone.

Earlier this season, Jackson downplayed the importance of breaking Vick's record and said his focus is on the team's goals.

"It would be an honor," Jackson said. "Michael Vick was my favorite player and for me to do such a thing is incredible. He had that record for a long time. It would be pretty cool. But you know, I'm focused on winning regardless."

Jackson also completed three passes for 41 yards. He needs just 81 passing yards to become first player in NFL history with at least 4,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in his first 30 career games.

Those gaudy numbers have also made Jackson one of the favorites to win league MVP, another personal accolade he's managed to downplay.

"I"t’s OK, but I’m trying to win the Super Bowl and take it one game at a time,” Jackson said. “I’m not worried about MVP, you know. If it comes, it comes. I’m trying to win the Super Bowl. That’s a team award and that’s what I want.

The Ravens can clinch the AFC North title with a victory over the New York. A win will also put the team in position to edge closer to securing the top seed in the AFC playoffs for the first time.