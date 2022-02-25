Lamar Jackson's Contract Situation Becomes Trickier By The Day

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There has not been much progress between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson for a contract extension.

This is problematic for both sides.

The Ravens want to reach an extension to secure the future with their franchise quarterback and lessen Jackson's cap hit for the upcoming season. Baltimore officially picked up the fifth-year option for Jackson three days prior to the deadline, which will cost the team $23.02 million this season.

Jackson is likely looking for a five-year, $200 million or more deal. The Ravens fully understand the cost for a franchise quarterback.

"As an executive, when you’re talking about these kinds of contracts, it’s like if you go to the Bentley dealership or the Ranger Rover dealership, you know what the cars are going to cost," Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said. "You’re not going to get much of a discount; they all cost about the same. You go in there with the idea that you’re either going to buy the car, or you’re not going to buy the car. So, all of these contracts, there are bells and whistles, and they’re all different in some ways, and they’re all alike in some ways. There are a lot of different ways to look at these contracts. There’s average. There are guarantees.

"There’s money in the first three years, cash flow and all these different things, time length and all of that. But in the end, they’re all very big contracts for outstanding players. They’re quarterback deals. They’re marquee players, and you know you’re going to pay a lot, but you’re going to get a lot in return.”

However, Jackson is in a more precarious situation.

He does not have a formal agent and that has stalled negotiations.

In addition, without a long-term deal, a significant injury could cost Jackson millions of dollars.

There has already been some clamoring for him to hold out of training camp until a deal gets done.

Jackson doesn't seem to be the type of player that will stand on the sidelines until he gets paid. However, it would not be surprising if that's the route he eventually takes because there is so much money at stake.

This is a storyline that won't go away until there is a resolution.

It would behoove both sides to get a deal done so the franchise can move forward.