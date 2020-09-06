SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

How will Deshaun Watson's new deal impact Lamar Jackson?

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Deshaun Watson became the latest quarterback to land a mega-deal, inking a four-year, $156 million extension with the Houston Texans.

In July, Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million with the Kansas City Chiefs. The deal is the most lucrative in North American sports history, surpassing the previous mark set by Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who signed a 12-year, $426.5 million contract in 2019.

Those recent contracts have set the market for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is still playing under his rookie deal and averages $2.4 million per season. Jackson is not due to become an unrestricted free agent until 2023. 

Mahomes, the 10th overall pick in the 2017 draft, has thrown for 9,412 yards with 76 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over 31 regular-season games. He also has 1,474 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions over five postseason games and was named MVP of this past year's Super Bowl.

Watson was selected by the Texans with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He has thrown for 9,716 passing yards, 71 touchdowns with 29 interceptions over 38 regular-season games (31 starts). Watson has also run for 1,233 yards with 14 touchdowns over that span. 

Jackson, who was selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, is coming off one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record.

Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

He is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015).

Jackson became just the second player to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23. 

No doubt that Jackson has put himself in a position for a huge payday like Mahomes and Watson. 

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Baltimore Ravens 2020 Season Preview

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history. What are they going to do for an encore?

Todd_Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens miss out on Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes

The Ravens overhauled front seven could have gotten an even bigger boost with the addition of defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, but he is expected to sign with the Titans.

Todd_Karpovich

Analysis: Ravens deep roster not conducive for any surprises

The bottom line is the Ravens didn't have much wiggle room with their 2020 roster. The team is loaded with talent, including 12 players that made the Pro Bowl last season.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens final 53-man roster loaded with depth and talent

For the first time in 17 years, an undrafted rookie did not make the Ravens 53-man roster heading into Week 1.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens' Patrick Ricard goes from undrafted player to Pro Bowl

The Ravens Patrick Ricard is a role model for all of the undrafted players trying to embark on a career in the NFL.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens' Wolfpack — Tucker, Koch, Cox — as sharp as ever

The Ravens so-called Wolfpack — kicker Justin Tucker, punter Sam Koch and long-snapper Morgan Cox — didn't have any rust when they arrived at training camp.

Todd_Karpovich

Harbaugh says preseason games are valuable for scouting, especially with new staff

Ravens coach John Harbaugh contends teams find a lot of value in preseason games, especially when it comes to scouting an opponent.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens wide receiver Hollywood Brown fueled by playoff disappointment

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is confident the team will learn from the mistakes they made in the playoff game against Tennessee.

Todd_Karpovich

Steelers get the nod ahead of Ravens in SI preview

The Ravens are the two-time defending champions of the AFC North, but the Steelers could have the better roster, according to SI's Connor Orr.

Todd_Karpovich

by

Mdpride4ever

Lights Out! Lamar Jackson became a Ravens fan during Super Bowl XLVII

Lamar Jackson was just a 16-year-old student-athlete in Florida and was enthralled watching Super Bowl XLVII that featured the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore.

Todd_Karpovich