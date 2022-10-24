Lamar Jackson Did Solid Job Managing Game for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson hung his head as he waited to speak to the media following the Week 7 victory against the Browns.

The Ravens managed to win the game despite a pedestrian performance by Jackson.

And that was just fine by coach John Harbaugh

"He managed the game, with the run game, he had so many good runs himself, he had some critical throws, protected the ball in the pocket against that pass rush," Harbaugh said. "I told him after the game, ‘Don’t think you didn’t win this game for us, because you did.’ You can win a game as a quarterback a lot of different ways than just throwing the ball around.”

Jackson completed just 9 of 16 pass attempts for 120 yards. He also ran 10 times for 59 yards

It's rare for the Ravens to win when he doesn't completely take over a game.

Instead, the Ravens relied heavily on running back Gus Edwards, who made his season debut after missing all of last year with a knee injury. Edwards, who was activated off PUP on Saturday, ran the ball 16 times for 66 yards with two touchdowns.

Jackson played smart football and did not commit a turnover.

When one of his passes was deflected at the line of scrimmage, he batted the ball down to avoid a potential interception.

The stats were not gaudy but it was a smart game by the Ravens' quarterback.

“It’s the way the game played out," Harbaugh said about the limited number of throws. "It was just kind of one of those kinds of games where you’re trying to win the game by whatever means necessary. I don’t think anyone would probably quibble with the play calls in the situation. We’re certainly going to have games where we throw it way, way more than that. Lamar did what he had to do to win the game. "