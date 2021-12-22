Lamar Jackson Doesn't Practice Wednesday Before Bengals Game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't practice Wednesday because of his sore ankle.

Jackson missed the previous game against the Packers because of the same injury. He has also not practiced since injuring the ankle two weeks ago against the Browns.

That means that backup Tyler Huntley ran with the first team again after starting last week against Green Bay.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh would not speculate on whether Jackson will play in this week's vital game against the Bengals.

Baltimore and Cincinnati are tied for first place in the division at 8-6.

"I really don’t have any updates on that," Harbaugh said. "That’s ‘wait and see’ for all of those guys. Every single guy you’re about to ask me about are all going to be day-by-day, and we’ll just see where they’re at as we go.”

In addition, Ravens now have 11 players from the 53-man roster on reserve/COVID-19 list: S Geno Stone, DT Justin Madubuike, LB Chris Board LB Kristian, Welch OLB, Justin Houston, OLB Pernell McPhee, WR Sammy Watkins, S Chuck Clark, CB Jimmy Smith, CB Chris Westry and C Trystan Colon.