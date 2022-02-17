Skip to main content

Lamar Jackson Drops Seven Spots in QB Rankings

Ravens quarterback was ranked No. in 2019.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson fell from No. 7 to No, 14 in the annual quarterback ratings compiled by NFL.com.

Jackson dealt with an illness that forced him to miss the game against the Chicago Bears and then missed the final four weeks of the season with a bone bruise in his ankle.

On the year, Jackson threw for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also ran for 767 yards with two scores and six fumbles. 

Jackson was ranked No. 23 in 2018 and No. 1 the following year. 

"Lamar looked like an MVP candidate through five weeks, then hit the roughest stretch of his career, including four missed games" NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal wrote. "Ravens GM Eric Decosta said in January they are working at "Lamar's pace" on a new contract in "an unusual negotiation," because Jackson is representing himself. It feels like a matter of when, not if, Jackson gets his money."

Read More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was ranked No. 1, followed by Green Bay's Aaron Rodges, Buffalo's Josh Allen, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford.

Cincinnati's Joe Burrow was ranked sixth and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes was ranked seventh.

Minnesota's Kirk Cousins was ranked No. 13, just ahead of Jackson.  Atlanta's Matt Ryan was ranked 15th. 

Jackson began offseason workouts this past week. The Ravens are still looking to finalize a contract extension with Jackson, who will be looking for a new deal in excess of $40 million per season. 

USATSI_15142827
News

Lamar Jackson Drops Seven Spots in QB Rankings

1 minute ago
USATSI_15418551
News

Marcus Peters Will Be Ready for Season, Ravens Want to Retain Him

4 hours ago
download (4)
News

Conjecture Surrounds Marquise Brown's Future With Ravens

21 hours ago
download (3)
News

Video: Lamar Jackson Begins Offseason Workouts

Feb 16, 2022
USATSI_17346156
News

Only Two Ravens Ranked Among Top 101 NFL Players Last Season

Feb 16, 2022
USATSI_16769003 (1)
News

Ravens Free-Agency Preview

Feb 15, 2022
rn5sus7fuhiq5k6tbnwu
News

Ravens Confident Running Game Will Get Back on Track, Be Fully Healthy

Feb 15, 2022
USATSI_16791006
News

Ravens Have Decent Odds to Win Next Season's Super Bowl

Feb 14, 2022