Lamar Jackson Drops Seven Spots in QB Rankings

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson fell from No. 7 to No, 14 in the annual quarterback ratings compiled by NFL.com.

Jackson dealt with an illness that forced him to miss the game against the Chicago Bears and then missed the final four weeks of the season with a bone bruise in his ankle.

On the year, Jackson threw for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also ran for 767 yards with two scores and six fumbles.

Jackson was ranked No. 23 in 2018 and No. 1 the following year.

"Lamar looked like an MVP candidate through five weeks, then hit the roughest stretch of his career, including four missed games" NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal wrote. "Ravens GM Eric Decosta said in January they are working at "Lamar's pace" on a new contract in "an unusual negotiation," because Jackson is representing himself. It feels like a matter of when, not if, Jackson gets his money."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was ranked No. 1, followed by Green Bay's Aaron Rodges, Buffalo's Josh Allen, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford.

Cincinnati's Joe Burrow was ranked sixth and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes was ranked seventh.

Minnesota's Kirk Cousins was ranked No. 13, just ahead of Jackson. Atlanta's Matt Ryan was ranked 15th.

Jackson began offseason workouts this past week. The Ravens are still looking to finalize a contract extension with Jackson, who will be looking for a new deal in excess of $40 million per season.