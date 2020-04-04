RavenCountry
Is Lamar Jackson a Fantasy Football First-Round Pick?

Dr. Roto

There is a well-known (but unwritten) rule that high-stakes fantasy football players never take their quarterback early. In fact, I have seen many drafts that end up looking like a game of chicken where 12 teams try to wait to the last possible round to draft their starter.

In a recent fantasy mock draft posted here at SI Fantasy, Jackson didn't make the cut in the first round. That's understandable.

However, 2019 saw the emergence of a fantasy phenom--Lamar Jackson, the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens. This begs the question: Is 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson worthy of being selected in the first round of 2020 fantasy drafts?

Shockingly, my answer is yes! Let’s take a closer look at Jackson’s production in 2019 and his expected production in 2020:

2019: 1,206 rushing yards and seven rushing TDs; 3,127 passing yards and 36 passing TDs. Using stats from ESPN, Jackson's overall point total was 417.18 points, making him the second-overall highest scoring player behind Christian McCaffrey. In fact, we recently ranked Jackson's 2019 season as the fifth-best fantasy football season of all-time.

2020: Assuming Jackson has 20% fewer carries, he still would have close to 1,000 yards rushing. And, assuming he throws more, I will give him closer to 3,500 yards passing, which is better than last year's 3,127. If he can keep his interceptions to a minimum (he only threw six in 2019), his overall point total should be very close to 2019's number.

If this is true, then why are fantasy owners loathe to draft him in round one? Using the same ESPN scoring system, Josh Allen scored 290.06 points last year, ranking him as the seventh overall quarterback. Divided by 13 games, that would make Jackson about 11 points more valuable per week. Moreover, in a total points league, only two players scored over 400 points on the season—McCaffrey and Jackson. These two players were the best at their positions, and if a league awards a playoff spot based on total overall fantasy points scored, then owning one of these two players would certainly give fantasy owners a leg up against their competition.

The last argument that I can think of when it comes to why teams would not want to draft Jackson is that some owners feel by taking a quarterback early, there will end up being a huge drop-off at another position, specifically at running back. I would counter by saying that Jackson provides teams with RB1 numbers as well as the passing yards.

Typically, I play in 15-20 fantasy football leagues each season. This upcoming season I don’t anticipate taking Jackson in the first round of every league, but I do hope to get him in at least 25% of my leagues. If that happens, I feel very confident about making my league’s playoffs and winning a few fantasy football championships.

Wolfe Looking for More Than One-Year Stay in Baltimore

Derek Wolfe understood some of the concerns with the Baltimore Ravens.He was coming off an injury and the travel restrictions with COVID-19 prevented the team from conducting a physical in Maryland. Nonetheless, everything aligned perfectly for Wolfe to sign with Baltimore. He inked a one-year deal that includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with another $3 million in incentives. Now, he's looking to prove he can play a pivotal role beyond 2020.

Todd Karpovich

Wolfe: Ravens Revamped Defensive Line Could Be 'Ugly for Quarterbacks'

Derek Wolfe has high expectations for the next chapter of his career with the Ravens.Wolfe recently signed a deal that includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with another $3 million in incentives. The money, however, was not the incentive. Wolfe is solely focused on winning a Super Bowl in Baltimore. The trio of Wolfe, Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams will give the Ravens one of the most formidable defensive lines in the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Targets Make Latest 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings Top 100

Sport Illustrated just released its latest top 100 prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft developed by Kevin Hansen. With the recent trade of tight end Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore's upcoming draft looks like this:— First round: 28th overall— Second round: 55th (from Falcons)— Second round: 60th— Third round: 92nd— Third round: 106th (compensatory pick)— Fourth round: 129th (from Patriots)— Fourth round: 134th— Fifth round: No. 171th (from Vikings)— Seventh round: No. 225th (from Jets). Several players that Ravens might target in the first three rounds have made the Top 100 list.

Todd Karpovich

Kevin Byrne, Ravens Long-Time Public, Community Relations Executive, to Retire in May

Kevin Byrne, the Ravens long-time executive vice president of public and community relations, informed the organization that he plans to retire in May. Byrne will work full time through the first weeks of May and then remain as a consultant to the team through the 2020 season. “Kevin is one of the most highly-regarded communications professionals in the history of pro sports," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said. "For over 40 years, his dependability, dedication and forward thinking helped countless players, coaches and executives connect with their fanbases. The contributions he made to the Ravens are everlasting.”

Todd Karpovich

NFL Prospects Face Challenging Time with Draft Looming April 23

It's a challenging time for players getting ready for the 2020 NFL Draft.COVID-19 has wreaked havoc with pro days and visits, which has created uncertainty among the prospects and the personnel and scouts for NFL teams. Both Ravens safety Chuck Clark and tight end Mark Andrews empathize with these young athletes. Draft preparation can be stressful when life is normal. The pandemic has created an overall anxiety because there so much uncertainty when life can get back to normal.

Todd Karpovich

2020 NFL Mock Draft 12.0: Ravens Take Zack Baun at No. 28; Later Pittman, Edwards-Helaire, Muti and Kareem

In the latest version of our three-round mock draft, the Dolphins trade up for a QB, the Buccaneers trade up for an offensive lineman and the Eagles trade up for a wide receiver.

Kevin Hanson

Video of Lamar Jackson Working Out with Antonio Brown Creates Stir on Social Media

A video that surfaced of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing passes to embattled receiver Antonio Brown caused a stir on social media.Were the Ravens interested in signing Brown? Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown was also part of those sessions. Antonio Brown and Marquise Brown are cousins and all three players have a Florida connection, so it appears only natural they gathered for a workout. While the video caused a stir on social media, it doesn't mean the Ravens plan to sign Brown as a free agent.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Draft Target: TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock

The Baltimore Ravens have already made strides boosting their defensive line this offseason. The team could strengthen that unit even more by drafting TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with the 28th overall pick. Blacklock has the size (6 foot 3, 290 pounds) to compete for a staring job on the defensive line in his first year as a pro.

Todd Karpovich

Who Are the Top Remaining Free Agents?

Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney headline SI's top five players remaining in NFL free agency

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Left Tackle Ronnie Stanley Helps Propel Notre Dame Into Offensive Line U.

We crunched 10 years’ worth of data to determine—based solely on the numbers—which college programs have the right to brand themselves the modern ‘U.’ Part IV: O-Line U.

Reid Foster