Fantasy View: Can Lamar Jackson have a repeat performance?

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson has been defying the odds throughout his young career.

Even though the naysayers contend he'll be hard-pressed to repeat last season's MVP performance, Jackson has a way of silencing his critics.

While Jackson's talent alone makes him valuable pickup for your fantasy football league, his continued success could rely heavily on his coaches' ability to stay ahead of the competition, according to Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr. 

"If the Ravens were open-minded enough to shelve their 2018 offense last year, there is a good chance they have spent this offseason planning a further evolution for Jackson," Orr said. "As a fantasy football general manager, that is the assessment you’ll be making on draft day:  Will the Ravens’ coaches continue to stay a step ahead of the opposition? 

"As for Jackson, he’s already shown you everything you need to see."

Jackson's ability to run with the football makes him stand out among other quarterbacks. He set an NFL record for yards rushing (1,206) by a quarterback in 2019, a feat that enabled him to garner the league's MVP trophy and guide the Ravens to 12 straight wins to close the regular season.

However, his gaudy passing stats prove he's anything but one-dimensional. Last season, Jackson completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record.

Orr said it's now up to the Ravens' coaches to "build on the schematic momentum they created that allowed Jackson to dominate."  

"Jackson’s situation is similar to that of some other talented quarterbacks of recent vintage whose breakout years were ignited by an innovative playbook," Orr wrote. "Once a player succeeds as Jackson did, you know that the offense will be picked apart by defensive coordinators preparing for 2020. That is the challenge he and the Ravens face."

Jackson is entering his third year as a pro and that experience should bode well this upcoming season. He is a rare talent that has the ability to single-handedly change the complexion of a game and your spot in the fantasy standings. 

"So if, in preparing for the 2020 fantasy draft, you’re asking yourself whether Jackson is capable of repeating his herculean performance, you’re asking the wrong question. Of course he is because Jackson has clearly established that he is an exceptional quarterback with the requisite tools to succeed at the position," Orr said. 

