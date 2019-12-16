Lamar Jackson Finishes As Top Vote-Getter for 2020 Pro Bowl

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson led all all players with 704,699 fan votes for the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Jackson won the race handedly, receiving nearly 165,000 votes more than his closest competitor, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson.

Jackson is having an MVP-caliber season and is ranked No. 1 for touchdown passes (31), second for passer rating (112.8) and tenth for completion percentage (66.2). He has also run for 1,103 yards, which is ranked eighth among all players. His seven touchdown runs rank seventh and he is first with 11 runs of 20 yards or more.

Overall, the Ravens had six other players lead their positions for the fan voting — fullback Pat Ricard (152,877), tight end Mark Andrews (331796), right guard Marshal Yanda (192,580), right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (188787), kicker Justin Tucker (187,814) and cornerback Marcus Peters (231,601).

Baltimore also received more combined votes than any other team.

However, the Ravens hope their players will not be available for the game. They hope to be preparing for the Super Bowl.

Baltimore (12-2) has the best record in the NFL and can wrap up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs with a victory at Cleveland in Week 16.