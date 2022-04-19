Skip to main content

Lamar Jackson: 'Goal Next Year Is To Get That Bowl"

Ravens QB focused on title not contract negotiations.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — While much of the scuttlebutt has been with Lamar Jackson's contract situation with the Ravens, the negotiations appear to be the furthest thing from his mind.

Jackson just has one objective for 2022: Winning a Super Bowl. 

While attending former teammate Willie Snead's eight-man football tournament in Florida, Jackson made that proclamation to the media. He also confirmed that he has been dedicated to his training, 

 "[My] goal next year is to get that Bowl," Jackson said. "Take it one game at a time. Get better as an individual and as a team. I just been trying to run on the beach and stuff like that."

Jackson, who won NFL MVP in 2019, played just 12 games last season because of an illness against the Bears and an ankle injury he suffered against the Browns. He threw for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He is poised for a bounce-back season. 

The Ravens are committed to Jackson over the long term and are building their offense around him.

General manager Eric Decosta has met with Jackson several times over the past year to discuss a new deal, but the sides have yet to reach an agreement.

Nonetheless, DeCosta envisions Jackson being the Ravens quarterback for years to come.

"Lamar is a Pro Bowl quarterback. He played some brilliant football this year, and we had some struggles," DeCosta said. "Certainly, as a group, when you consider the turmoil that we had in the offensive line [and] at the running back position, that’s a factor. Lamar’s health this year, he had some issues; he was sick, he hurt his foot and all of those different things. 

"We had a lot of different injuries [and] a lot of different things that we dealt with. So, I think there’s a lot of upside with our offense; Lamar is a big part of that. He’s the right person to do it." 

The Ravens already exercised Jackson's fifth-year option that will pay him $23.02 million this season.

