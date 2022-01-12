Lamar Jackson: 'This Offseason, We’re Going To Get Right'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There's been a lot of debate over the past few days about whether the Ravens need to rebuild or just reset with the current roster.

The Ravens do not need a complete overhaul.

They just need to plug some holes and hope to stay healthy next season.

Baltimore ended the year with 19 players on injured reserve. The Ravens also dealt with COVID issues and quarterback Lamar Jackson was limited to 12 games.

The team entered the year with Super Bowl aspirations but finished 8-9 and ended a streak of three consecutive trips to the playoffs.

The Ravens ended the season on a six-game losing streak but five of those losses were by a total of eight points.

"Our guys just fought," Jackson said. "We’re a bunch of fighters. We never batted an eye, we never shied away from anybody. No matter what the team’s record was, we were always ready. And our games – we lost close games – it wasn’t like we were getting blown out. Probably, one game we got blown out. But our team was just straight fighters, and it says a lot about our guys – what we have here and moving forward.

"And hopefully, this offseason, we’re going to get right and get where we’re supposed to be, and we have our guys come back, and we’re going to have the season we’re supposed to have.”

The Ravens have 15 unrestricted free agents. They'll likely look into bringing back fullback Pat Ricard and center Bradley Bozeman, but there are no guarantees.

Baltimore also has the No. 14 overall selection in the 2022 draft — its high pick since 2016.

The Ravens do need to add an offensive tackle this offseason with so much uncertainty surrounding Ronnie Stanley and his ankle injury.

Baltimore also needs depth in the secondary,on the defensive line and at linebacker.

The team will also have to consider a running back depending on the health of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both of whom suffered season-ending knee injuries in training camp.

“With the injuries, I can say that’s probably a key part that changed our minds about a lot of things, but at the same time, you never know how the season would have played out, you never know what the coaches would have called, what they would have preferred," linebacker Patrick Queen said. "So, you could have said we blitzed more, we probably would have blitzed less than what we did. You never know with just how the season played out and all the teams that we had to play, and [if] we would have had key matchups; it’s tough to say.

"So, we’ll have a plan next year, for sure, with all the guys coming back.”