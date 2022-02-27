Skip to main content

Lamar Jackson Has Solid MVP Odds for Next Season

Ravens QB dealt with injuries in 2021.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The prognosticators are banking on Lamar Jackson to bounce back from an injury-marred season. 

Jackson, who won NFL MVP in 2019, played just 12 games last season because of an illness against the Bears and an ankle injury he suffered against the Browns. He threw for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He has resumed workouts this offseason and the Ravens are hopeful they can reach a contract extension with him. 

Jackson is poised to have a solid year and is ninth among all players for next year's odds to MVP, according to FanDuel.

Odds for NFL Regular Season MVP 2022-23

1. Josh Allen +600

1. Patrick Mahomes +600

3. Aaron Rodgers +800

4. Justin Herbert +900

5. Matthew Stafford +1000

5. Dak Prescott +1100

7. Kyler Murray +1200

7. Joe Burrow +1200

9. Lamar Jackson +2000

These odds are sure to continue changing as the offseason progresses, but for now, Allen and 2018 MVP winner Mahomes top the Most Valuable Player list," FanDuel wrote

