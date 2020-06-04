RavenCountry
Stats Show Lamar Jackson Already Solid Pocket Passer

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is underrated as a pocket passer, according to coach John Harbaugh.

The statistics support that assertion.

Jackson threw a league-high 25 touchdown passes from the pocket last season, ahead of Drew Brees (24), Jameis Winston (23), and Dak Prescott (22), according to research by Pro Football Focus. Jackson will need to be equally as proficient this year as more teams stack the box to shut down the Ravens' record-setting running attack.

"Lamar, last year, was one of the best pocket passers in the league statistically," Harbaugh said. "That's because he made a big jump [from his rookie year] and also because of all the other things he's able to do makes the defense more honest. They just can't tee off and run a bunch of pass-blitzes at him.

"We should have guys more open and we should have bigger plays and we should create more opportunities in the passing game because of that run game. We're not going to scrap the run game. But we're not going to become a conventional offense. That's the last thing we're going to do."

Jackson has already made teams pay when they try to bring the pressure, He also led the NFL with 24 touchdown passes against the blitz, ahead of James Winston (14) and Russell Wilson (13).

Still, Jackson could be challenged to match last season's success when he became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010.

Overall, Jackson completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. 

His teammates have high expectations for Jackson entering the 2020 season and expect him to have the same career-arc as Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won a Super Bowl in his third year as a pro.

"You saw the jump Mahomes had from his second to the third year, the way he was comfortable with his team, the way he's comfortable in himself, being a leader, being a playmaker," running back Mark Ingram said "I see that same jump for Lamar. Man, he's special. He has all the tools, all of the intangibles to be great to be the MVP again."

