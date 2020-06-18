RavenCountry
Lamar Jackson evolving as bold leader for Baltimore Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson has shouldered the responsibility for the Baltimore Ravens playoff disappointment over the past two seasons, underscoring his emerging leadership skills.

The Ravens lost to the Chargers 23-17 in Jackson's rookie year. Baltimore was also upset 28-12 by the Titans in this past season's divisional round.

The goal this year is to make a run all the way to the Super Bowl. While Jackson has collected numerous accolades, including NFL MVP, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy remains the ultimate goal.

"We've got to win the Super Bowl – that's really on my mind," he said earlier this offseason.

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

He has also become the new face of the league, and his image appears on the cover of the Madden NFL '21 video game.

Jackson has spent the offseason working to improve his game, namely being more effective throwing outside the numbers and completing more passes deep downfield.  

He gathered a group of Ravens wide receivers to participate in these workouts in Florida. It's that type of work ethic that has earned Jackson the utmost respect of his teammates,

The Ravens' Super Bowl aspirations rest clearly on Jackson's shoulders. 

He appears ready to carry that responsibility. 

