Lamar Jackson Looked Good on Scout Team This Week

Lamar Jackson will watch the regular-season finale against the Steelers from the sidelines.

The Ravens quarterback is getting the week off because the team has already clinched the top seed in the playoffs.

Jackson did practice on the scout team Friday and was exceptionally sharp, according to coach John Harbaugh.

"He was doing drills earlier in the week, a lot of one-on-one stuff, fundamental work, and then he ran scout team today, yes," Harbaugh said. "He looked good. It was a good look. He made some plays.”

Jackson is ranked first in the NFL with a franchise-record 36 touchdown passes and is third with a 113.3 quarterback rating. Jackson is sixth among all players with 1,206 yards rushing.

Overall, the Ravens have already set single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (62), points (503) and rushing yards (3,073). The Ravens rank No. 1 in the NFL in points (33.5) and rushing yards (204.0) per game, while they’re No. 2 in total yards per game (414.5).

Earlier this week, Jackson gave his offensive linemen Rolex watches for their performance this season.