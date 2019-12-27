RavenMaven
Lamar Jackson Looked Good on Scout Team This Week

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson will watch the regular-season finale against the Steelers from the sidelines.

The Ravens quarterback is getting the week off because the team has already clinched the top seed in the playoffs. 

Jackson did practice on the scout team Friday and was exceptionally sharp, according to coach John Harbaugh.

"He was doing drills earlier in the week, a lot of one-on-one stuff, fundamental work, and then he ran scout team today, yes," Harbaugh said. "He looked good. It was a good look. He made some plays.” 

Jackson is ranked first in the NFL with a franchise-record 36 touchdown passes and is third with a 113.3 quarterback rating. Jackson is sixth among all players with 1,206 yards rushing.

Overall, the Ravens have already set single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (62), points (503) and rushing yards (3,073). The Ravens rank No. 1 in the NFL in points (33.5) and rushing yards (204.0) per game, while they’re No. 2 in total yards per game (414.5).

Earlier this week, Jackson gave his offensive linemen Rolex watches for their performance this season. 

Ravens Will Be Cautious of Steelers 'That Dude Defense'

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III: "It's a very, very, very good defense, great defense, not only statistically, but they're what you call a ‘That Dude Defense.’ They have that dude and that dude and that dude and that dude, so I know they're not going to come into ‘The Bank’ [M&T Bank Stadium] and lay down."

RG3: 'I’m Not Going to Make This Game About Me'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III is preparing to make his first start in almost three years. Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs, so several starters, including Lamar Jackson, will not play in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh.

Ravens Have Not Heard from NFL About Controversial Earpiece

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have not gotten any feedback from the NFL regarding Darren Sanders, the team’s vice president of security, for wearing a Bluetooth earpiece on the sideline Week 16 in Cleveland, according to coach John Harbaugh. After a photo of Sanders wearing the device surfaced on Twitter, there were questions raised whether the Ravens had violated NFL rules.

Michael Pierce Expects Another Street Fight with Steelers

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce is ready for another epic battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even though the Ravens are resting some starters because they've already clinched the top seed in the playoffs, the rivalry game has not lost any luster. Pittsburgh needs a win and a loss by Tennessee to Houston to make the postseason.

Jackson, Ingram, Yanda Among Ravens Starters Not Playing Week 17

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will be among several starters that will be held out of the game because Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs, according to coach John Harbaugh. Others players that will stay on the sidelines are right guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Running back Mark Ingram suffered a mild to moderate calf injury against the Browns on Sunday also will not play.

Vlog: Harbaugh Makes Correct Move by Resting Starters

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh made the correct move by resting his starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, Week 17 against the Steelers. Baltimore emerged with a 26-23 overtime victory in Week 4 at Heinz Field. Jackson, however, took a season-high five sacks. The Ravens can't afford to have Jackson injured for the playoffs.

Ravens Coordinators Deflect Rumors About Head Coach Opportunities

Todd Karpovich

The rumor mill is swirling around Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale. Both coaches are being mentioned as leading candidates to land a NFL head coaching position for next season. However, neither Martindale nor Roman has paid much attention to the chatter. INLINETwitter

Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Preview, Prediction

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and right guard Marshal Yanda will be among the starters who will be held out of the game because Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs. The Steelers need a victory and a loss by the Titans to make the postseason.

Ravens 2020 Opponents Set

Todd Karpovich

In addition to their AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.

Gus Edwards Ready to Help Ravens Make History

Todd Karpovich

Ravens running back Gus Edwards has played mostly a backup role to Mark Ingram this season.With Ingram sidelined this week against the Steelers, Edwards will take back his starting job and help the Baltimore make history. The Ravens have 3,073 yards rushing this season, which is the third-most all-time behind the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165) and 1973 Buffalo Bills (3,088).