Lamar Jackson Looking to Avoid Repeat Performance Against Browns

The Ravens have not lost a game since a Week 4 setback to Cleveland.

In that game, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 247 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked twice in the 40-25 loss.

Jackson and the Ravens have come a long way since that game, reeling off 10 consecutive wins. Baltimore is looking to keep that momentum going in the rematch against the Browns in Week 16 when the Ravens can also clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

That blowout loss to the Browns resonates with Jackson.

“Any loss would annoy me, bother me, so it definitely did," he said. "That was the last loss we had, so we definitely want to come in and get a victory. We know they want to sweep us. We're the Ravens, and we're having so much success this year. And that's what everybody wants to do: beat us. We just have to go into Cleveland and have a good game.”

Jackson has played a key role in the Ravens surge since that first game against Cleveland. He is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 2,500 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. (He has 2,889 passing and 1,103 rushing yards, with two games still to play.)

Jackson has been responsible for an NFL-best 40 total touchdowns (33 passing and seven rushing), while his 33 TD passes lead the NFL and tie Vinny Testaverde (1996) for the most in franchise history. He has rushed for 1,103 yards in 2019, marking the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson earned his first Pro-Bowl selection and is the leading candidate for league MVP.

"That's pretty cool." he said. "[It's a] huge accomplishment, but that's a team award at the end of the day, because you can't get individualized without your team working so hard and having so much success. And we had a great group of number of guys in the Pro Bowl. It's amazing.”

The Ravens are confident they've fixed some of the mistakes they made in the early season loss to the Browns. On that day, Cleveland running back Nick Chubb ran for 164 yards, including an 88-yard touchdown.

Following that game, the Ravens were ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 395.5 yards per game, following those back-to-back losses to the Chiefs and Browns. Baltimore was also ranked 23rd in allowing 25 points per game.

Entering Week 16, the Ravens are ranked sixth in overall defense, allowing 314.3 yards per game. Baltimore is ranked fourth by allowing 18.4 points per game.

"It feels like forever ago, and so, we can't really dwell on that old game," linebacker Matthew Judon said. "But we have to go back and watch what we did wrong and what they had success with. But yes, I think the makeup of this team is different. The energy and the feel is different, but it's one game at a time. It's one game each week, and we just have to become 1-0 this week. And whatever we have to do, every man possible out there has to do whatever they have to do to become 1-0.”

The Ravens are motivated to wrap up their spot as the No. 1 team in the playoffs. They also want to keep the winning streak alive.

The players are confident Cleveland will see a different team this time around.

“That was our last loss, and it wasn’t good. I don’t think we’re that team anymore," running back Mark Ingram said. "We’re a better team. We kind of grew a lot from that moment. We were 2-2, and we pretty much said that our season could go one of two ways: We can change it and we can have success, or we can fold and fail. So, we came together, and we just went back to the drawing board. We kept working one day at a time, grinding one day at a time, one game at a time, and here we are, 10 wins later. Ten wins later, right?

"So, we feel like we’re a different team, and we know that they have a lot of great talent on their side. We just have to learn our game plan and go out there on the road against a division rival and execute. We’re just trying to keep it going.”