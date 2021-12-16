Lamar Jackson Misses Second Straight Practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice Thursday.

It’s the second straight practice he’s missed with a sprained right ankle.

However, the Ravens have still not ruled him out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

"That's a hard one," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "I think it could go down to the wire."

Jackson was injured when Cleveland linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hit the back of his lower right leg. Jackson fell to the ground and grabbed his ankle.

He was later carted back to the locker room and was listed as questionable to return before being ruled out after halftime.

If Jackson cannot play, backup Tyler Huntley would make his second start of the season.

In a 24-22 loss to the Browns, Huntley pulled the Ravens to within two points with an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews. Safety Chuck Clark then recovered the onside kick to give the Ravens a chance to win the game. However, Cleveland's defense managed a sack and Huntley's pass to rookie Rashod Bateman was short on a fourth-and-6.

Huntley was 27 of 38 for 270 yards with the score. He also lost two fumbles.

He is taking first-team reps in practice with Jackson sidelined. The Ravens also signed Josh Johnson as a potential backup.

But the hope is Jackson can play.

"Him getting the reps today, if he has to play on Sunday, will be a benefit," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We’ll see where it goes from there. He may play [or] he may not be playing depending on Lamar’s situation.”