Lamar Jackson Misses Second Straight Practice. Bozeman Returns

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his second straight practice with a non-COVID illness.

Center Bradley Bozeman returned and will be ready for this week's game against the Chicago Bears.

In addition to Jackson, wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Marquise Brown (thigh) were also absent during the portion of practice open to the media.

Nose tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder), offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee also were absent.

Jackson has missed four practices this season because of an illness. He also was held out of two practices before the Week 4 Denver Broncos game because of back soreness, but he is not expected to miss the game against Chicago.

"I don't really think it's that big of a deal," Bozeman said THursda. "I know Lamar is doing his things at home that he needs to do. He's watching plays. He's getting everything right at home. When he comes back in, he's not going to miss a step. Week in and week out, he's continued to build on that and step up to the plate when he needs to. I don't see that being an issue."

Jackson ranks eighth in the NFL with 2,447 yards passing with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Jackson also ranked seventh among all players with 639 yards rushing with another two scores. Baltimore is 36-10 with Jackson as its regular-season starter.

The Ravens' offense is coming off its most disappointing performance of the season in a 22-10 loss to the Dolphins in Week 10.

Jackson was sacked four times and absorbed seven quarterback hits.

The Dolphins stayed in Cover Zero almost the entire game to keep the pressure on Jackson, who completed 26 of 43 pass attempts for 238 yards with a touchdown and interception. Jackson had a 37.5 passer rating on passes of 10 or more yards.

The Ravens were held to season lows in points and total yards (304).