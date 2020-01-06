Lamar Jackson Still Motivated By Last Season's Playoff Loss to Chargers

RavenMaven
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson still thinks about the Ravens loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in last season's wild-card round.

Baltimore had a couple of early miscues, fell behind and never fully recovered in the 23-17 loss at M&T Bank Stadium. 

"It’s still motivating me. I still haven’t played my second playoff game, yet," Jackson said. "So when we get into that, when I’m in that game, after that game, then I have an answer for that. But that game is over with. 

"We’ve been having a great year this year, and we just have to keep it going. Like I said, I want a Super Bowl, so I’m not really worried about that, that first playoff game. That was my rookie season.”

Jackson completed 14 of 29 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and an interception (78.8 quarterback rating) in that playoff game. He was also held to 54 yards on nine carries.  

Many pundits believed the Chargers had provided a blueprint for the rest of the league with how to stop the Ravens. Los Angeles deployed seven speedy defensive backs that were able to race to the ball and keep the Ravens from making big plays on the ground. They forced Jackson to try and beat them by throwing the ball downfield and that proved to be an effective strategy. 

The Ravens, however, made their own adjustments and few teams have been able to slow them down this season.

The Ravens (14-2) set a franchise record for wins and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Jackson emerged an the leading candidate for the NFL Most Valuable Player Award. He was ranked first in the NFL with a franchise-record 36 touchdown passes and third with a 113.3 quarterback rating. Jackson is sixth among all players with 1,206 yards rushing.

When teams stack the box, Jackson now has the ability to make plays deep downfield to his receivers and tight ends. 

Baltimore hosts the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional round Jan. 11 at 8:15 p.m. Jackson is confident the Ravens will have a better showing than last year's performance against the Chargers. 

“It starts with my teammates," Jackson said. "We have our chemistry going. We worked so hard at it during the summer and stuff like that. People were counting us out then, looking at rosters and stuff and saying what we were going to be at, predicting what we were going to do. 

"But I just want to get better each and every day, and I know I’m a lot more confident. I’m not a rookie anymore. I’ve been around. I’ve seen everything they can bring. So, I just have to keep playing ball, and we’re going to see when it comes.”

