Why You Should Bet on Lamar Jackson to Win 2020 NFL MVP

Joe Namath (AFL), Joe Montana, Brett Favre, and Peyton Manning. Those four quarterbacks are the only players in NFL history to win the AP Most Valuable Player award in back-to-back seasons in the Super Bowl era. Can Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson add his name to that illustrious list?

Jackson is coming off a stupendous 2019 MVP regular season, where he threw for 3,127 yards, rushed for 1,206 yards and accounted for 43 total touchdowns with only eight turnovers in 15 starts. It was truly one of the most spectacular seasons we've seen in recent years. What will Jackson do for an encore, particularly after a second consecutive early postseason exit?

William Hill U.S. lists Jackson with the second-best odds to win the MVP award in 2020 at 7/1 (+700). He trails only Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won the award in 2018.

Jackson still has plenty of critics despite his 2019 MVP season. You'll hear that the key to his success in 2020 is his progression as a passer. Sure, that's true, but most of that progression will be aided by the new pieces general manager Eric DeCosta puts around him and from improving players already on the roster.

Stop and think — where would you rank Baltimore's offensive playmakers in relation to the rest of the NFL? Marquise Brown is a tremendous raw talent, but between his injury coming into the season, his style of play, and the fact he was a rookie, he was far, far from a true WR1. 

Willie Snead, Miles Boykin, Chris Moore, and the recently-departed Seth Roberts aren't starting-caliber wide receivers. Ravens running backs caught a grand total of 49 passes last season. Mark Andrews is the best of Baltimore's bunch and had a really strong season, but it's hard to consider him as one of the half-dozen best pass-catching tight ends in the league. Yet, despite all that, Jackson threw for 36 touchdowns. 

What if the Ravens added Antonio Brown, which is a stretch given his behavior lately, but a productive AB can be a game-changer.

Coming into 2020, Andrews is still on the roster, Brown is healthy and has a much better grasp on how to operate in the NFL, and the Ravens appear poised to add another weapon in the upcoming NFL Draft (maybe even in Round 1). Various mocks have the Ravens adding in Round 1 or or in Round 2.

No matter which way you slice it, the addition of one of those rookies, the progression of Brown in Year 2, and the possibility that Andrews has room to grow adds up to Baltimore having a better group of weapons at Jackson's disposal in 2020 than he had in 2019. Plus, it's also possible that Justice Hill has a bigger pass-catching role in Year 2. There was optimism that the rookie running back would grow into that third-down role last season despite not being heavily used in the passing game at Oklahoma State. 

He didn't find his footing in that role early but showed flashes in his final three games of the season (Week 15, 16, and Divisional Round) with eight catches on 11 targets. If Hill proves to be a reliable pass blocker, he'll get more third-down snaps and could become the dump-down safety blanket the Ravens have been missing at the running back position in recent years.

It's reasonable to expect Jackson's touchdown percentage to regress from his 9.0% mark in 2019. Carson Wentz, who led the NFL in passing touchdown percentage in 2017, dropped from 7.5% to 5.2% in 2018. Mahomes, who led in 2018, dropped from 8.6% to 5.4% in 2019. 

If Jackson experiences a similar drop but plays 16 games, he'll have about 23 passing touchdowns based on his prorated numbers from this past season. If his prorated rushing and passing totals each take a 10% dip as well and we give him seven rushing touchdowns again in 2020, he'll still have a stat line of around 4,200 total yards and 30 total touchdowns. That'll put him in the MVP conversation.

But what if he doesn't regress that much? What if the improvement of the weapons around him helps mitigate those percentage drops? Let's say he replicates his per-game yardage totals over 16 games and experiences the average 2.75% drop Wentz and Mahomes experienced in the two examples above. Jackson's stat line would be around 4,600 total yards and 34 total touchdowns. That looks like an MVP season to me.

Style points matter in the awards conversation, and Jackson's success won't go unnoticed by even the most casual NFL fan. There will be a lot of attention around how things can go wrong for Jackson in Year 3 and not enough on how things can get better. A 7-to-1 return isn't the best value on a futures bet, but keep an eye on if that number moves in bettors' favor as we get closer to the 2020 season kickoff.

Eric DeCosta Offers Scouting Report on Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen

The Ravens are looking to add a linebacker in this year's NFL Draft and will likely pounce if Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray or LSU's Patrick Queen fall to them with the 28th overall pick. However, the Ravens might be forced to trade up several spots to grab one of those players because both are valued by other teams. Murray and Queen each have been projected to go in the early twenties on many draft boards.

Todd Karpovich

Deep Pool of Receivers in NFL Draft Could Favor Ravens' Strategy

The Ravens want to take advantage of the number of talented wide receivers available in this year's NFL Draft. General manager Eric DeCosta is confident the team can find value in the later rounds, which might allow him to satisfy more pressing needs with the 28th overall pick, namely at linebacker and on the offensive line. "I think it's just the amount of really good players in the draft at that position. In most years, you probably expect those players to fill up the first three rounds," DeCosta said. "We think this year that there's a really good chance to get a guy that can probably be a starter for you in the fifth round of the draft."

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Putting Final Touches on 2020 Playbook

What can the Ravens do for an encore? After having one of the most prolific offenses in league history, Baltimore is putting together the final touches on the 2020 playbook."Our playbook is pretty much built," coach John Harbaugh said. "We've been doing that virtually over the last couple months. So, we'll just kind of play it by ear, but I'm hopeful we’ll have an offseason program. I'm thinking we might. It just depends on the trajectory of this situation with the coronavirus and whether socially we're allowed to get back together."

Todd Karpovich

Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool Provides Interesting Option for Ravens

The tight ends play a huge role in the Ravens offense with their ability to catch passes and make key blocks for the team's record-setting running attack. Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool presents an interesting option for the Ravens. At 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, Claypool could also make the transition to tight end, much like Darren Waller, who began his career in Baltimore as a fifth-round pick before being signed off the practice squad by the Raiders.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Likely to Be Part of Potential Run on Linebackers In First Round of 2020 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to add a linebacker in this year’s NFL draft Apparently so are several other teams. The odds for the total number of linebackers taken in the first round is set at 4.5 with the under (-225) as the favorite and over (+180) as the underdog, according to DraftKings. The Ravens are hopeful one of those players falls to them with the 28th overall selection or perhaps in the second round. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta has not ruled out trading up to grab a player who might be able to make an immediate impact on one of the league's best defenses. The Ravens have nine selections, which gives DeCosta added flexibility to make some moves.

Todd Karpovich

No Pro Day, No Problem: Ravens Confident They'll Be Destination for Undrafted Rookies

The Ravens are not concerned about potentially overlooking some players because of the lack of Pro Days and medicals due to of restrictions with COVID-19. Both general manager Eric DeCosta and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz have confidence their scouts have done their due diligence on all of the players that could potentially make an impact in Baltimore. That means the team will be able to grab some playmakers in the late rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft or become a key landing spot for the top undrafted prospects.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Ranked Second in Pre-Draft NFL Power Rankings Behind Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens are ranked second behind the Kansas City Chiefs in Sports Illustrated's NFL Power Rankings heading into the draft "The Ravens are among the sharpest roster-builders in the NFL, and that’s continued this offseason with the team landing Calais Campbell for a fifth-round pick and reaping another second-round draft pick by sending spare tight end Hayden Hurst to the Falcons. (Michael Brockers would have been another key add up front on defense, before the deal fell through due to an issue with his physical)," wrote Jenny Vrentas.

Todd Karpovich

NFL To Set Up Safeguards During Virtual Draft

The NFL have installed safeguards to ensure that technical issues don’t happen with the virtual 2020 NFL Draft. League sources say there will be multiple tests of the system prior to the draft, which begins April 23. One safeguard will be a conference call with all 32 teams that will be in progress throughout the draft. If a general manager is hooked up to that call via landline and his internet connection cuts out, he would be able to unmute the call and announce his pick in a forum in which every other team could hear it. Email is another option teams will have for sending in picks if there are online connection issues.

Todd Karpovich

Will Ravens 'Take More Swings' at Wide Receiver in Upcoming NFL Draft?

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has said the team needs to "take more swings" at selecting wide receivers to add more playmakers to the current roster.This year's NFL Draft is deep with talent and DeCosta should be able to find value at this position in multiple rounds.DeCosta, however, is also confident with the receivers on the current roster. The Ravens finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Not Deterred By String of Late First-Round Selections in NFL Draft

The Ravens have consistently made their first selection in the NFL draft late in the first round or early in the second round. In seven of the past 10 years, Baltimore has not taken a player earlier than the 25th overall selection. The good news is the Ravens have mostly managed successful records, which prompted the later draft selections.

Todd Karpovich

