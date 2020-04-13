RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Lamar Jackson Wears Priorities on His Chest with New Tattoo

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson recently got a new tattoo on his chest that showcases his three main priorities — "Faith, Family and Football."

The Ace of Spades Tattoo Studio in Tallahassee, Fla., displayed the new art on Instagram. 

Jackson has always been transparent with his priorities. Despite recent accolades that included NFL MVP honors, Jackson's main focus is winning a Super Bowl for the Ravens. He's never backed down from that proclamation despite an early exit in the playoffs over the past two years. 

“It’s cool. It’s cool. I’m just trying to work,” Jackson said about the individual awards. “I want a Super Bowl. All the accolades and stuff like that, I’ll cherish that another time, but I’m trying to chase something else right now. But I’m grateful for it.” 

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

His Ravens jersey and personal clothing line completely sold out in the days leading up to Christmas.

Jackson has also not backed down from expressing how his faith plays a huge part of is performance on the football field. 

"God is good. The Lord blessed me to be in a great position, where I’m in a great organization around great teammates and a great coaching staff," Jackson said. "So, I thank the Lord for bringing me here. I thank my teammates, my coaches, every single fan or anybody who voted for me, my peers around the league. It’s a special accomplishment.

"I don’t take it for granted. I’m thankful. God is good. I appreciate it. But we’re just working, man. All my teammates, we deserved it. All our guys around the league, they deserved it. It’s tough. So, just to earn the respect of your peers, the coaches around the league and all the fans, I’m thankful for it.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Coy About Adding a Running Back in This Year's NFL Draft

Baltimore has all three running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Jill — back for the 2020 season, Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who ran for 1,206 yards, could be even more dominant entering his third year.So, the question is whether the Ravens would use one of their nine draft picks to take a running back in this year's draft. Some of the players being linked to them in mock drafts are Georgia's D'Andre Swift and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor.

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Ravens Would Love to Add 'Three-Down Linebacker,' But Have Flexibility

Two players being linked to the Ravens in this year's draft are Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray or LSU's Patrick Queen. However, the Ravens might be forced to trade up several spots to grab one of those players because both are valued by other teams.If the Ravens opt not to trade up and Queen and Murray are off the board, Baltimore could also opt for Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun.

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Ravens Not Taking Last Season's Success for Granted in 2020 NFL Draft

The Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history, finishing 14-2 and won the AFC North crown for a second straight year. Baltimore also earned the top seed in the playoffs for the first time. While Kansas City is favored to win the AFC championship at 3/1, the Ravens are right behind them at 7/2, followed by the New England Patriots (6/1), Houston Texans (12/2) and Cleveland Browns (14/1). That success hasn't changed the Ravens approach to the NFL draft.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Draft Fantasy Player Evaluation: Tee Higgins to Ravens

What are the fantasy implications if the Baltimore Ravens select Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins? Sports Illustrated fantasy experts Bill Enright, Frankie Taddeo, and Jamie Eisner discuss where Higgins might stack up in fantasy drafts and how his presence affects other Ravens playmakers.

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Ravens Top All-Time Draft Picks: Rounds One Through Seven

The Ravens are widely regarded as one of the best franchises in the NFL when it comes to the draft.Baltimore has made some stellar picks that includes three players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — Ray Lewis, Jonathan Ogden and Ed Reed.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Staying the Course, Not Worried About Uncertainties Surrounding Season

The Baltimore Ravens have the message "W.I.N." emblazoned on a board in the team's headquarters. That stands for "What's Important Now? That's been the mantra of the front office, coaches and players as they deal with the continued uncertainty of COVID-19. While offseason workouts are in jeopardy, the NFL is hopeful formal training camp will start on time in July and the 2020 regular season will also proceed as planned. As a result, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is just focused on the all of the areas he control.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Release Ufomba Kamalu After Arrest on Domestic Violence Charge

Defensive end Ufomba Kamalu was released by the Baltimore Ravens hours after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge, according to Baltimore County police. Kamalu was acquired from the Patriots' practice squad Oct. 25. He was waived in mid-November before being added to Baltimore's practice squad. He never appeared in a game for the Ravens. Kamalu played two games for New England in 2018. He also appeared in 13 games over two seasons with the Houston Texans.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Putting Final Touches on 2020 Playbook

What can the Ravens do for an encore? After having one of the most prolific offenses in league history, Baltimore is putting together the final touches on the 2020 playbook."Our playbook is pretty much built," coach John Harbaugh said. "We've been doing that virtually over the last couple months. So, we'll just kind of play it by ear, but I'm hopeful we’ll have an offseason program. I'm thinking we might. It just depends on the trajectory of this situation with the coronavirus and whether socially we're allowed to get back together."

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Ravens Center Matt Skura Signs Restricted Free Agent Tender

Ravens center Matt Skura signed a restricted free agent tender with the team and will be back for the 2020 season. Last month, Skura was give the tender by the Ravens worth about $2.1 million. That allowed Baltimore to match any offer Skura received from another team. Skura was having his finest season in Baltimore before suffering a season-ending knee injury Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Skura was ranked as the 22nd best center in pass blocking (63.9), according to Pro Football Focus. Skura also had started 29 consecutive games and was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting.

Todd Karpovich

Rankings: Ravens Have Fifth-Best Quarterback Situation in NFL

The Ravens have the fifth-best quarterback situation in the NFL behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, according to rankings by Sports Illustrated Connor Orr. Baltimore is led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was named the NFL's MVP last season.

Todd Karpovich