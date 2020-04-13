Lamar Jackson Wears Priorities on His Chest with New Tattoo

Lamar Jackson recently got a new tattoo on his chest that showcases his three main priorities — "Faith, Family and Football."

The Ace of Spades Tattoo Studio in Tallahassee, Fla., displayed the new art on Instagram.

Jackson has always been transparent with his priorities. Despite recent accolades that included NFL MVP honors, Jackson's main focus is winning a Super Bowl for the Ravens. He's never backed down from that proclamation despite an early exit in the playoffs over the past two years.

“It’s cool. It’s cool. I’m just trying to work,” Jackson said about the individual awards. “I want a Super Bowl. All the accolades and stuff like that, I’ll cherish that another time, but I’m trying to chase something else right now. But I’m grateful for it.”

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

His Ravens jersey and personal clothing line completely sold out in the days leading up to Christmas.

Jackson has also not backed down from expressing how his faith plays a huge part of is performance on the football field.

"God is good. The Lord blessed me to be in a great position, where I’m in a great organization around great teammates and a great coaching staff," Jackson said. "So, I thank the Lord for bringing me here. I thank my teammates, my coaches, every single fan or anybody who voted for me, my peers around the league. It’s a special accomplishment.

"I don’t take it for granted. I’m thankful. God is good. I appreciate it. But we’re just working, man. All my teammates, we deserved it. All our guys around the league, they deserved it. It’s tough. So, just to earn the respect of your peers, the coaches around the league and all the fans, I’m thankful for it.”