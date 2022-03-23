Lamar Jackson Not Keen on Reporter's Trade Idea

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — There has been a lot of movement in the NFL with trades and free-agent signings.

This has led to speculation there might be more deals in the coming days.

One proposal particularly irked Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson:

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jackson and Brown have a tight bond and spend parts of the offseason working out together.

Brown is coming off his best season In 2021, producing career highs in receptions (91) and receiving yards (1,008), while adding six touchdowns receptions.

The Ravens have already confirmed they are going to pick up his fifth-year option that will cost them $13 million per season. So, he appears to be in their plans for the immediate future.

“First of all, Marquise was my first pick, and I think very highly of Marquise," Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said. "I think he’s a talent. I love his personality and his competitiveness and his passion. I think he had over 90 catches (91) this year and just over 1,000 yards (1,008). But I like his energy that he brings, and quite honestly, for his skill set, for what he brings to the table, the fifth-year option, in my mind, if you look at receivers and what they’re making now, it looks like a bargain.

"He’s just a nice piece, and honestly, if we didn’t bring him back, we’d be trying to find another receiver."

Jackson is expected to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 season where he missed five games because of an illness and ankle injury. The Ravens are also trying to work out a long-term deal with him.