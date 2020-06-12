RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Lamar Jackson Focused on Two Areas of Improvement

Todd Karpovich

Have teams figured out Lamar Jackson?

That's a question pondered by his private quarterback coach Joshua Harris. 

Defenses have found some modicum of success making Jackson throw outside the hash marks or attempt deep passes downfield. 

The goal this offseason is to improve both of those areas, according to Harris. 

"The great thing about Lamar is he's a hard worker, he's humble and he's taken constructive criticism," Harris said on the Vinny & Haynie show on 105.7 in Baltimore. "He's coachable. He's listening to what I'm saying. He's practicing that and the good thing is he can see the results. So, now it's just him trying to perfect it.

"The biggest thing is 'let's keep improving, let's see what defenses try to throw at you in your offense, and now let's be ready to combat that and just continue to evolve our game.' Just become a better mental quarterback and understand what defenses are doing."

Harris has worked with Jackson extensively over the years and led his pro-day throwing drills preceding the 2018 NFL Draft. The two are working together again this offseason as the restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic allow. 

"He just has to drive the ball more on the outside the numbers [throws]. He needs to get his lower body more involved in those throws," Harris said. "It's a blessing and a curse to be as talented as he is with that flick of the wrist. A lot of times on those out routes, you're trying to get it out quickly, so you see it and then you throw it. What I'm trying to show him is you have to drive that ball and that's getting your lower half involved because if that out route becomes all arm, [the ball] may flutter."

Jackson has also been working with several Ravens receivers in Florida. Harris has been impressed with their progress. 

The key for Jackson is staying in the same rhythm with all of his pass-catchers and hitting on those big plays downfield. 

"The great thing about having these guys here is we're also getting that timing down," Harris said. "The receivers are looking good. They're hard workers."

  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Baltimore Ravens Waive Linebacker Jake Ryan

Jake Ryan was waived by the Baltimore Ravens after the team added a pair of dynamic linebackers — Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison — in the NFL draft.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Backup QB RGIII Wants to Be A Starter Again

Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III believes he can still be a starter somewhere in the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

Devin Duvernay Can Be Key Weapon in Slot for Ravens

Devin Duvernay is expected to make an immediate impact for the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 and will have an opportunity to start as a slot receiver.

Todd Karpovich

by

OmegaPurple1

Boomer Esiason: Colin Kaepernick Perfect Fit for Ravens

Colin Kaepernick could thrive with the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL analyst and former Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Defense Is Among Top-5 to Watch in 2020

The Baltimore Ravens are traditionally known for their defensive prowess and that tradition should continue this year, according to Albert Breer.

Todd Karpovich

Willie Snead IV Is An Unsung Hero for Ravens, Analytics Show

Willie Snead IV is often lauded by his coaches and teammates for his work ethic. The analytics show he is a valuable receiver for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

Will Lamar Jackson Lead Ravens Running Attack Again?

Lamar Jackson might run less this year and beyond for the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson was NFL MVP last season as a dual-threat quarterback.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

Baltimore Ravens Roster Projection: The Cornerbacks

With Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith, the Baltimore Ravens are deep at cornerback.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Coaches Return to Team Headquarters

The coaches for the Baltimore Ravens returned to the team's headquarters in Owings Mills, Md., according to their website.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson, Calais Campbell Make All-Analytics Team

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and defensive tackle Calais Campbell earned a spot on the NFL Analytics Team developed by Cynthia Frelund, of the NFL Network.

Todd Karpovich