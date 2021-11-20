Lamar Jackson Now Listed As Questionable to Play Against Bears

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Quarterback Lamar Jackson was added to the injury report Saturday with a non-COVID illness and is now questionable to play Sunday against the Bears.

Jackson missed two practices this week because he was sick but returned Friday and deemed himself ready to play.

“I don’t know. It was probably the weather change, though," he said. "That probably did that to me. So, I’m good though, because usually I don’t get sick, for real. I don’t get sick, for real. I used to eat my Flintstone’s vitamins when I was a little kid, so my immune system should be good.”

Jackson ranks eighth in the NFL with 2,447 yards passing with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Jackson also ranked seventh among all players with 639 yards rushing with another two scores. Baltimore is 36-10 with Jackson as its regular-season starter.

Jackson has missed four practices this season because of an illness. He also was held out of two practices before the Week 4 Denver Broncos game because of back soreness, but he is not expected to miss the game against Chicago.

He admitted its a challenge to play in the games when he misses practice time

“I try to stay into it – reaching out to coaches, coaches reaching out to me about what’s going on," Jackson said. "It’s just the chemistry [of] being with my guys. Just hitting them outside the numbers, throwing the ball to them and stuff like that, getting the ball downfield. Just keeping our chemistry going – that’s probably it.

"I definitely feel less prepared, because I want to be out there with my guys. I know I’m behind, because those guys, they’re still on the field, doing what they’re supposed to do, getting better each and every day. So, I’m probably like 2% behind them right now. I’ve got to catch up. It’ll be good though, because I’ve got a great group of guys working with me.”