Lamar Jackson Ready to Take On Jets

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson caused a minor panic this week when he appeared on the initial injury report with a quad injury.

The second-year quarterback put those fears to rest when he told reporters he would be available for the Thursday night game against the New York Jets.

The Ravens (11-2) can clinch the AFC North with a victory and are in the driver's seat to claim the No. 1 seed in the conference playoffs.

Jackson pointed out that he suffered the quad injury on his 61-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst and not running the ball in the 24-17 victory over Buffalo on Sunday. .

"I feel great. I feel good," Jackson said. "I'm 100 [percent]. I'm going to be out there Thursday night."

Jackson is having an MVP-caliber season and has been the catalyst for the Ravens offense that is ranked second in the NFL behind Dallas.

He has 1,017 yards rushing and is on pace to break Michael Vick’s single-season quarterback record (1,039 in 2006).

Jackson has also thrown for 2,677 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. He is the only QB in NFL history to produce at least 2,500 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.

In his last six games, Jackson has thrown 17 touchdown passes and just one interception, completing 71.2 percent of his passes for 1,027 yards and a 130.3 rating. He also has 441 rushing yards and four rushing scores over that stretch.

However, left tackle Ronnie Stanley might not be as fortunate for the game against the Jets. He suffered a concussion against the Bills and might not be ready to play with the short week. He was not able to practice for the second straight day.

Tight end Mark Andrews, who leads the Ravens with receptions (54), receiver yards (707) and touchdown receptions (7), is dealing with a knee injury but was able practice on a limited basis. He could be seen jogging off to the side during the media viewing period and was a limited participant in practice.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined to elaborate on the extent of the the injuries.

“I’m not going to get into injuries," Harbaugh said. "We’re going to play a game Thursday night. The guys that are ready to play will play, the guys that aren’t won’t. So, just look at the injury report and take it from there.”