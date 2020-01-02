Lamar Jackson Candidate for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year Awards

The NFL announced that Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson is a finalist for the 2019 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year.

Jackson led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and ranked third in the league with a career-high 113.3 passer rating. Jackson quarterbacked the league’s top scoring offense (33.2 points per game) en route to a 12-game winning streak, the AFC North division title and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

This season, Jackson joined Ben Roethlisberger (2007) as the only quarterbacks with multiple games with a passer rating of 158.3 – the highest attainable mark – doing so in both Week 1 and Week 10. In addition to his prolific season as a passer, Jackson surpassed Michael Vick (1,039 in 2006) for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history with 1,206 yards in 2019.

Jackson is also the only player in program history to win both an Air and Ground Player of the Week award in the same season, following a historic rushing performance in Week 6.

Here are the other "Air "nominees:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns for a 105.3 passer rating this season.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passed for 4,110 yards and 31 touchdowns with only five interceptions for a 106.3 passer rating in 2019.

The Ground nominees are:

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey finished with 2,392 scrimmage yards, the third-most in a single season in NFL history.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry led the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards and tied for the league-lead with a career-high 16 rushing touchdowns in 2019.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb finished second in the NFL with 1,494 rushing yards in 2019.

From now until Thursday, January 30 at 3 p.m. ET, fans can visit NFL.com/FedEx or the NFL Twitter page to vote for their favorite performances of the season. FedEx will announce the 2019 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year winners at NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Feb. 1, the night before Super Bowl LIV, from 8-10 PM (ET and PT) on FOX.

As part of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year program, FedEx will donate $40,000 to the USO - $20,000 in each winner’s name – through FedEx Cares. These donations support USO Pathfinder, which provides transition resources and personalized services to assist service members and military spouses.