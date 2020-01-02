RavenMaven
Lamar Jackson Candidate for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year Awards

Todd Karpovich

The NFL announced that Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson is a finalist for the 2019 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year.

Jackson led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and ranked third in the league with a career-high 113.3 passer rating. Jackson quarterbacked the league’s top scoring offense (33.2 points per game) en route to a 12-game winning streak, the AFC North division title and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. 

This season, Jackson joined Ben Roethlisberger (2007) as the only quarterbacks with multiple games with a passer rating of 158.3 – the highest attainable mark – doing so in both Week 1 and Week 10. In addition to his prolific season as a passer, Jackson surpassed Michael Vick (1,039 in 2006) for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history with 1,206 yards in 2019.

Jackson is also the only player in program history to win both an Air and Ground Player of the Week award in the same season, following a historic rushing performance in Week 6.

Here are the other "Air "nominees:

  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns for a 105.3 passer rating this season.
  • Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passed for 4,110 yards and 31 touchdowns with only five interceptions for a 106.3 passer rating in 2019.

The Ground nominees are:

  • Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey finished with 2,392 scrimmage yards, the third-most in a single season in NFL history.
  • Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry led the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards and tied for the league-lead with a career-high 16 rushing touchdowns in 2019.
  • Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb finished second in the NFL with 1,494 rushing yards in 2019.

From now until Thursday, January 30 at 3 p.m. ET, fans can visit NFL.com/FedEx or the NFL Twitter page to vote for their favorite performances of the season. FedEx will announce the 2019 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year winners at NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Feb. 1, the night before Super Bowl LIV, from 8-10 PM (ET and PT) on FOX.

As part of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year program, FedEx will donate $40,000 to the USO - $20,000 in each winner’s name – through FedEx Cares. These donations support USO Pathfinder, which provides transition resources and personalized services to assist service members and military spouses.

Yanda Amazed At Jackson's Quick Ascent Into Top-Tier Quarterback

Todd Karpovich

Ravens right guard Marshal Yanda likes to joke that he's an old man. At age 35, Yanda has shown that he has plenty left in the tank.He was named to his eighth Pro Bowl this season, which ranks as the fourth most in franchise history. Yanda is amazed at how quickly second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson has emerged so quickly as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Ravens Special Teams Could Play Key Role in Postseason

Todd Karpovich

Chris Horton knew he had some big shoes to fill when Jerry Rosburg decided to retire at the end of last season. Rosburg was a special-teams savant and had the Ravens consistently playing at a high level. Horton has also been effective coaching this unit.

Ravens Begin Preparation for Super Bowl Run

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens just completed their finest regular season in franchise history. Both their offensive and defensive coordinators are hot candidates for head coaching positions. Still, the team has not lost sight of its ultimate goal: the Super Bowl.

Ravens Focused on Next Opponent, Not Super Bowl

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are staying focused as they begin preparation for the AFC playoffs. The phrase being tossed around the team's practice facility is "one-game playoff." The coaches and players know that all of the strides they made during their record-breaking regular season won't mean anything if they get bounced from the playoffs.

Domata Peko Has Already Made Postseason Strides With Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive tackle Domata Peko did not waste any time making an impact after signing with the team as a free agent in November. Peko has been a steady defender for the Ravens' stout run defense. He has also been able to achieve another milestone in his long career. "In my 14 years, I have never been past the first round, so I am in the second round already," Peko said.

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale Confirms Giants Interest

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale confirmed the Giants have asked to speak with him about their head coaching vacancy. However, Martindale did not when or if an interview would take place. He said it would have to be a tremendous offer for him to leave Baltimore.

Vlog: Postseason Bye Week Notes

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have begun preparation for the divisional playoff game on Jan. 11 at M&T Bank Stadium. Here are some key notes via video, including injury updates, potential interviews from coordinators and the preparation for the next opponent.

Rookie Justice Hill Adds Punch to Ravens Historic Ground Attack

Todd Karpovich

Justice Hill's workload has steadily increased throughout the season. With Mark Ingram sidelined in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh, Hill had perhaps his best game of the season. He finished with 39 yards on 10 carries, including an impressive 8-yard touchdown when he ran through a swarm of defenders.

Notes from The Castle Dec. 31

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens resumed practice this week in preparation for the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Baltimore earned the No. 1 seed and is spending the time wisely.

RG3: Victory Over Steelers 'Means Everything

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III tried to deflect the attention. He was preparing for his first start in nearly three years in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but wanted to keep the focus on the Ravens and their magnificent season. Griffin got the start because starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of the lineup because Baltimore already clinched the top spot in the AFC playoffs. Still, he took some pride in leading the Ravens to the 28-10 victory.