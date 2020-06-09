Will Lamar Jackson Lead Ravens Running Attack ... Again?

Lamar Jackson is one of the most dynamic players in the NFL and the Baltimore Ravens want to protect their most prized asset.

So, does that mean that Jackson will carry the ball less this year and beyond?

He is non-committal about the strategy at least in the short term.

"To be honest, it really doesn't matter, as long as it's going to help us win the game," he said. "But I doubt that I am going to be carrying the ball a lot going further into the future because we have dynamic running backs and even more receivers."

Jackson's style of play as a dual-threat quarterback helped him unanimously win league MVP honors last season.

He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson also finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history. He had five, 100-yard rushing games against the Cardinals, Bengals, Seahawks, 49ers, and Browns.

Overall, the Ravens broke the NFL's single-season rushing record 3,296 yards.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects teams to focus on keeping Jackson bottled up and trying to shut down that record-setting running attack this season.

Harbaugh expects Jackson to take advantage of that potential game plan.

"When they want to load that box up, we want to make them pay for that even more, especially when they load it up with zone coverages," Harbaugh said. "Those corners are going to be one-on-one and those safeties are going to be one-on-one against receivers, especially on some downfield throws. We have to make them pay for that. We absolutely have to make them pay.

"The ability to make them pay for tilting their defense toward stopping our run game with a really, really efficient passing game. I do believe ... that's the next step of this offense from an execution standpoint. I really do believe Lamar is going to take the next step and our receivers will take the next step with doing that."

The oddsmakers don't expect Jackson to have the same type of success on the ground in 2020. The over-under for Jackson's rushing total for the 2020 regular season opened at 999.5 yards at Caesars Sportsbook.

However, Jackson needs to average 62.5 yards per game to break 1,000.

There will be a lot of people taking the over given Jackson's skill set and style of play.