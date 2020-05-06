Lamar Jackson Comes to Terms With Socia Distancing Restrictions

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn't have much of a problem with quarantine restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm all business when it comes to football. Everything else," he said, "I'm laid back. I don't really do too much. I like to chill. So, the quarantine is not really bothering me at all when it comes to just staying inside."

Nonetheless, that still has not stopped him from making headlines.

In a recent interview, Jackson was asked about balancing the challenges with the coronavirus and preparing for the upcoming season after he created quite a stir on social media with a few posts amid the social distancing restrictions.

First, Jackson posted a video on Twitter showing him working out with mercurial wide receiver Antonio Brown and teammate Marquise Brown. This led to wide speculation that the Ravens might be interested in signing Antonio Brown if he is reinstated by the NFL amid all of his legal troubles.

Jackson later posted a photo of the word "truzz" tattooed on his chest, along with the words "Faith, Family and Football.

"I actually got my tattoo before the quarantine began," Jackson said. "With the 'Hollywood' [Marquise Brown] and Antonio Brown stuff, we were just trying to put in some work. A lot of my fans were coming on my page and saying, 'We want to see you working out,' and stuff like that.

"So, the media let that out, that I was working out, but it was just bad timing. We understand that we are supposed to be safe. We were just trying to get a little work in, but we know now."

Jackson shows off new tattoo

Jackson admitted it's tough being away from his teammates. However, he is moving forward with a strategic plan to get ready for the 2020 season. Jackson has even included Pilates into his daily workout.

In short, Jackson has made the best of a difficult situation.

"Just like last year, I want to work on everything," Jackson said. "Whether it's running, passing, out-breaking routes and deep passes. I feel like we need to hit a lot more deep passes than we did last year. We had a lot of production, and we were a better team than from the year before, I feel, at least offensively.

"Quarantine is slowing down everything right now. I can't get with my guys to be working on timing our routes and stuff like that, so that's a big part right now."