Lamar Jackson Surprises Students at Morgan State With Impromptu Visit

Baltimore QB mingles with students.

BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson unexpectedly stopped by the campus of Morgan State University to visit with students and serve up some lunch at a Chick-fil-A.

Jackson used a scooter to travel through camps and excited the students with each stop. He even stopped by the practice of the women's lacrosse team and took a picture with the group.

He also excited the national lacrosse community with the visit.

Jackson has become famous for making these types of visits. Last year, he gave impromptu lessons to a group of young football players at a public park in Florida.

