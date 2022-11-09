Lamar Jackson Took Most Time to Scan the Field in Week 9

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took the most time to throw of any quarterback this week, 3.65 seconds in Week 9 against the Saints, according to Next Generation Stats.

He also had time to pick his targets when he decided to throw, going 12 of 22 for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson also took a sizable number of deep shots as he averaged 10.4 intended air yards, ranked fifth most among quarterbacks.

"The offensive line, the running backs did a great job, Lamar drives much of that," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Our coaches do a great job of scheming and coaching, but also the passing game was there too. Like you said, we threw to 10 different guys, and we had critical completions when we needed them.

"That kept them honest, and that was good. Don’t worry about our passing game; we’ll be good this year with that, and those guys deserve an opportunity, and they stepped up and played well. I thought all those guys played well.”

In addition, Justin Houston had a solid game for the Ravens, according to Next Gem Stats.

Houston recorded 5 pressures, 2.5 sacks, and an interception in the Ravens' 27-13 victory over the Saints.

Houston has generated 5 or more pressures in all three games since returning from injury in Week 7, the longest active streak in the NFL. In his 12th NFL season, Houston has been the most efficient pass rusher by pressure rate and sack rate among 159 players with 100+ pass rushes.

His 19.5% pressure rate and 6.4% sack rate are league bests. Next Generation Stats found.

“I think it’s a great time to go into the bye," Houston said. "We could use this rest. A lot of guys are banged up and we are missing a couple of key guys. So, if we can get those guys back and we come back rested and focused, we will keep rolling.”