Lamar Jackson was NFL's most explosive player — can he do it again?

Lamar Jackson mesmerized the NFL with his dynamic runs and pinpoint throws inside the red zone.

He was also the league's most explosive player with 52.8 percent of his runs over 15 miles per hour, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Jackson ranked ahead well ahead of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (29.2 percent), 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (28.5), Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (28.8 percent) and Packers running back Aaron Jones (22.5).

Jackson is coming off one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record, in 2019.

Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

He is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. Jackson is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015).

Jackson can increase his value even more if he can take the Ravens farther in the postseason. He is currently 0-2 in the playoffs over his young career.

Entering his third year, expectations are even higher.

Ravens running back Mark Ingram contends Jackson is following the same career arc as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl MVP this past season.

"You saw the jump Mahomes had from his second to the third year, the way he was comfortable with his team, the way he's comfortable in himself, being a leader, being a playmaker," Ingram said "I see that same jump for Lamar. Man, he's special. He has all the tools, all of the intangibles to be great to be the MVP again.

"We're all just working, doing everything we can to prepare with the circumstances going on. And I think we're all getting together to do some routes and things in a week or so with Lamar and some of the skill positions. We're going to be ready to go when the ball kicks off. He's special, we love him and he's the best. We have his back and we're trying to be champions. That's the goal for all of us."