Lamar Jackson's Return to Practice Leads to Spirited Exchange

The Ravens received some good news when quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice this week after battling the flu.

His teammates were playfully not as hospitable.

"Lamar [Jackson] has been kind of sick lately," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "He threw a little incompletion. I was like, ‘Where’s the Pepto-Bismol?’ So, it was a lot of chirping like that. It was fun.”

The Ravens are enjoying their status as the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. However, that does not mean the team has lost any of its focus.

The team is looking to win the third Super Bowl in franchise history, but is certainly not looking past the next opponent, whoever that might be.

"We do what we do every single day. We put the work in, put the time in to prepare," right guard Marshal Yanda said. "Whoever that team is going to be, we will prepare and put the work in and be ready to put our best foot forward. Play winning football – that’s our mindset. Just stay focused, stay in the moment and don’t worry about the Super Bowl.

"We have to worry about just one game at a time right now. Everybody wants to talk about getting ahead of ourselves. We’re already locked in for our first playoff game, whoever they might be.”

The Ravens will either play the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans or Houston Texans in the second round of the playoffs. Baltimore gets the lowest seed to emerge from the wild-card round, while No. 2 Kansas City plays the higher seed.

That has led to a different dynamic among the Baltimore players.

"Practice was just different, because you know you don’t really have an opponent, yet," Humphrey said. "A lot of people, bye week, might take the whole week off or whatever. But [coach John Harbaugh] came and told us, ‘It’s not really time to rest.’

Jackson, Humphrey and Yanda are among 12 Ravens' players that made the Pro Bowl this season. The Ravens (14-2) set a franchise record for wins and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards).

Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

The key to all of that success has been the camaraderie among the players, according to Humphrey. Harbaugh has created a close-knit culture that has translated to the team's performance on the field.

"You see, we run the ball, get the rushing record, and nobody is really complaining about not catching the ball," Humphrey said. "Harbaugh comes in here, he makes most of the meetings fun, and we have a lot of fun. But the biggest thing that I think Harbaugh does, when it’s time to work, we work. When it’s time to have a good time, we can have a good time in a meeting here and there. And even things like when we win, we have little ‘Food Truck Tuesdays’ or whatever. [It’s] just a token, reward, and you can bring your family; they can come and eat a meal.

"It’s very family-cultured around here, and that just helps everything mesh well. When you put family in the locker room, put it on the walls, ‘team’ and all those things, then it’s a coach that really echoes it and really wants it like that. I think everyone just kind of jumps on the train.”

The Ravens hope to ride that train all the way to the Super Bowl.