RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Lamar Jackson's Return to Practice Leads to Spirited Exchange

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens received some good news when quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice this week after battling the flu.

His teammates were playfully not as hospitable. 

"Lamar [Jackson] has been kind of sick lately," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "He threw a little incompletion. I was like, ‘Where’s the Pepto-Bismol?’ So, it was a lot of chirping like that. It was fun.”

The Ravens are enjoying their status as the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. However, that does not mean the team has lost any of its focus.

The team is looking to win the third Super Bowl in franchise history, but is certainly not looking past the next opponent, whoever that might be. 

"We do what we do every single day. We put the work in, put the time in to prepare," right guard Marshal Yanda said. "Whoever that team is going to be, we will prepare and put the work in and be ready to put our best foot forward. Play winning football – that’s our mindset. Just stay focused, stay in the moment and don’t worry about the Super Bowl. 

"We have to worry about just one game at a time right now. Everybody wants to talk about getting ahead of ourselves. We’re already locked in for our first playoff game, whoever they might be.”

The Ravens will either play the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans or Houston Texans in the second round of the playoffs. Baltimore gets the lowest seed to emerge from the wild-card round, while No. 2 Kansas City plays the higher seed. 

That has led to a different dynamic among the Baltimore players. 

"Practice was just different, because you know you don’t really have an opponent, yet," Humphrey said. "A lot of people, bye week, might take the whole week off or whatever. But [coach John Harbaugh] came and told us, ‘It’s not really time to rest.’

Jackson, Humphrey and Yanda are among 12 Ravens' players that made the Pro Bowl this season. The Ravens (14-2) set a franchise record for wins and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). 

Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

The key to all of that success has been the camaraderie among the players, according to Humphrey. Harbaugh has created a close-knit culture that has translated to the team's performance on the field. 

"You see, we run the ball, get the rushing record, and nobody is really complaining about not catching the ball," Humphrey said. "Harbaugh comes in here, he makes most of the meetings fun, and we have a lot of fun. But the biggest thing that I think Harbaugh does, when it’s time to work, we work. When it’s time to have a good time, we can have a good time in a meeting here and there. And even things like when we win, we have little ‘Food Truck Tuesdays’ or whatever. [It’s] just a token, reward, and you can bring your family; they can come and eat a meal. 

"It’s very family-cultured around here, and that just helps everything mesh well. When you put family in the locker room, put it on the walls, ‘team’ and all those things, then it’s a coach that really echoes it and really wants it like that. I think everyone just kind of jumps on the train.”

The Ravens hope to ride that train all the way to the Super Bowl. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
JanetW
JanetW

I just posted something similar in the community section.

MAM
MAM

Why didn't Lamar Jackson get a flu shot?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lamar Jackson Candidate for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year Awards

Todd Karpovich

The NFL announced that Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is a finalist for the 2019 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year.Jackson led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and ranked third in the league with a career-high 113.3 passer rating. Jackson quarterbacked the league’s top scoring offense (33.2 points per game) en route to a 12-game winning streak, the AFC North division title and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Yanda Amazed At Jackson's Quick Ascent Into Top-Tier Quarterback

Todd Karpovich

Ravens right guard Marshal Yanda likes to joke that he's an old man. At age 35, Yanda has shown that he has plenty left in the tank.He was named to his eighth Pro Bowl this season, which ranks as the fourth most in franchise history. Yanda is amazed at how quickly second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson has emerged so quickly as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Ravens Special Teams Could Play Key Role in Postseason

Todd Karpovich

Chris Horton knew he had some big shoes to fill when Jerry Rosburg decided to retire at the end of last season. Rosburg was a special-teams savant and had the Ravens consistently playing at a high level. Horton has also been effective coaching this unit.

Ravens Begin Preparation for Super Bowl Run

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens just completed their finest regular season in franchise history. Both their offensive and defensive coordinators are hot candidates for head coaching positions. Still, the team has not lost sight of its ultimate goal: the Super Bowl.

Ravens Focused on Next Opponent, Not Super Bowl

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are staying focused as they begin preparation for the AFC playoffs. The phrase being tossed around the team's practice facility is "one-game playoff." The coaches and players know that all of the strides they made during their record-breaking regular season won't mean anything if they get bounced from the playoffs.

Rookie Justice Hill Adds Punch to Ravens Historic Ground Attack

Todd Karpovich

Justice Hill's workload has steadily increased throughout the season. With Mark Ingram sidelined in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh, Hill had perhaps his best game of the season. He finished with 39 yards on 10 carries, including an impressive 8-yard touchdown when he ran through a swarm of defenders.

Domata Peko Has Already Made Postseason Strides With Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive tackle Domata Peko did not waste any time making an impact after signing with the team as a free agent in November. Peko has been a steady defender for the Ravens' stout run defense. He has also been able to achieve another milestone in his long career. "In my 14 years, I have never been past the first round, so I am in the second round already," Peko said.

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale Confirms Giants Interest

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale confirmed the Giants have asked to speak with him about their head coaching vacancy. However, Martindale did not when or if an interview would take place. He said it would have to be a tremendous offer for him to leave Baltimore.

Vlog: Postseason Bye Week Notes

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have begun preparation for the divisional playoff game on Jan. 11 at M&T Bank Stadium. Here are some key notes via video, including injury updates, potential interviews from coordinators and the preparation for the next opponent.

Notes from The Castle Dec. 31

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens resumed practice this week in preparation for the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Baltimore earned the No. 1 seed and is spending the time wisely.