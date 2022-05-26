Lamar Jackson's Teammates Confident He's Putting In The Work

OWINGS Mills, Md. — While Lamar Jackson was not at the Ravens voluntary workouts this week, his teammates are confident that he's working hard and will be fully ready for the season.

"I know Lamar has been training a lot, but we’ve had a big attendance," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "I know Lamar will be here soon. I guess, when things are really going fine in training camp … If it was training camp, it would be really bad, but I think as long as guys are working, no matter where they are, that’s the biggest key.

"As long as you’re working … I spoke with Lamar early in the offseason; he said he’ll be coming in, so we’ll [be] really excited to get him out here."

Jackson has worked out with his teammates this offseason. He often spends time throwing to his wide receivers and no one has ever questioned his work ethic,

Jackson missed the final four games of the regular season with an ankle injury but began working out as soon as he was medically cleared in February.

“I know Lamar and I know … I’ve talked with him. I know how hard he’s working," tight end Mark Andrews said. "He’s extremely motivated, extremely hungry. So, there are no worries over there. I know what he’s doing. We’re all working and doing our job here and getting ready for him. We’ll be ready to go, and I’m confident that he’s going to be ready and show everybody what he’s got, and what type of hunger he’s got right now.”