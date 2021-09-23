Latavius Murray Quickly Feeling at Home With Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Latavius Murray bounced off three Chiefs defenders and rumbled into the end zone for a touchdown.

Murray's physical style of running fits perfectly in Baltimore and he's quickly finding a home after signing with the team just days before the regular-season opener.

“I think what helped was my experience and just having been in a few different offenses, and then just trying to figure out a way to learn fast and change it to what I know [and] what I can call it to be able to go out there and play," Murray said. "I would say that was probably the biggest thing. But, again, it helped with just having experience with different offenses and kind of being around.

"The biggest challenge is going out there and playing fast and not thinking about it. It’s one thing [if] you might know it and you might be studying in your room in the hotel all day, like I was, but once you get out there and it’s for real, it’s just a little bit different in walking through and sitting in your room going through the plays in your head.”

Murray has 64 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns over two games. He admittedly is still learning the names of people around the Ravens' practice facility.

He's already made a strong impression on quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“That’s a strong guy – a huge guy," Jackson said. "People do not want to tackle that man; I’m not going to lie to you. I’ve seen it. They were iffy when they saw him getting up close. He’s a huge guy; I wouldn’t want to tackle him either.”

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is also still getting to know Murray, but he's been impressed by his first impression, Murray will get more opportunities to help the team moving forward.

"He’s a very mature guy," Harbaugh said. "[He’s] all business, all ball kind of guy. He’s been just a … All those guys have just been a joy to be around. So, I’m sure we’ll see that emerge as we go.”