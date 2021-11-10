Le'Veon Bell Looking, Feeling Good in Ravens Purple

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Le'Veon Bell bounced off a couple of Minnesota Vikings defenders and rumbled into the end zone.

Instead of making plays against the Ravens, he is helping them win games.

Bell has a history with Baltimore after spending five seasons with its AFC North rival, Pittsburgh Steelers, where he ran for more than 1,000 yards three times. Against the Ravens, he went 5-5 with 807 yards rushing and seven touchdowns, the most against any team.

Now, he's happy to be on the other side and working with Lamar Jackson.

“Honestly, when I first left [the Steelers], the Ravens were one of the teams I was kind of looking at. So, it wasn’t far-fetched. But I’m obviously glad for the opportunity to be here. It’s exciting for me. I’m just ready to really get things going.

“Obviously, this is an AFC North football team. They love running the ball here, and it’s something that I love doing, obviously, being a running back. [It’s] a great opportunity playing with Lamar – he’s a special type of player. So, even being in the backfield with him is just a great opportunity for me.”

After a slow start in Baltimore, Bell is starting to find his footing. In Week 9 against the Vikings, Bell picked up several key first downs and scored a touchdown. He finished with 48 yards on 11 carries.

In overtime, Bell had a 12-yard run that helped set up Justin Tucker's 36-yard game-winning field goal.

Bell is getting acclimated to the Ravens' offense.

“It hasn’t really been tough for me at all, I feel like," he said. "When I was at Michigan State, it was the same style of offense. Maybe not the running quarterback thing, but we ran a lot of gap schemes [and] a lot of downhill-type things. I didn’t feel like it was really tough. I just think the hardest thing for me was learning the offense and really getting comfortable with the O-line.

"That was probably the toughest thing, but changing my running style, I think I still run the same. It’s just that certain plays, I run differently. So, whatever play is called, I run accordingly to that play. Some plays require more patience, and some don’t. So, I kind of go off of whatever the play is called.”

Bell sat out the entire 2018 season in a contract dispute and later signed with the Jets and rushed for 789 yards in 2019.

Last season, Bell ran 63 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns in nine games with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He then had a falling out with coach Andy Reid.

However, he was confident another opportunity arise and found himself in Baltimore.

“I think in the offseason when I was kind of waiting for that call, I figured there would be an opportunity at some point. I didn’t know when, obviously, but I just wanted to make sure that I would stay ready," Bell said. "Once the Ravens kind of called me … I had a couple calls and everything like that, but I wasn’t really pressed about it up until the Ravens called. I felt like that was a great opportunity to come here and play. Like I said, Coach Harbaugh, I feel like he’s one of the better coaches in this league. He doesn’t get enough credit for a lot of things that he does and that he’s done around this league.

"Obviously, playing with Lamar, I felt like coming here, running downhill, the Ravens were a great opportunity for me. So, I would start foaming at the mouth when they started calling me. I made sure I was always going to be in shape. I came here, and I had a good workout. They ended up signing me, so I was proud of that. I was happy.”