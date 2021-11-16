Le'Veon Bell Parting Ways With Ravens?

BALTIMORE — Has Le'Veon Bell played his last snap in Baltimore?

Bell posted what appeared to be a goodbye message on Twitter.

Bell has struggled in the Ravens offense and has 31 carries for 83 yards (2.7 ypc) with two touchdowns.

In Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, he had just one yard on three carries.

It appears the Ravens will move forward at running back with Latavius Murray (59 carries, 212 yards, four touchdowns), Devonta Freeman (43 carries, 223 yards, two touchdowns), and Ty'son Williams (33 carries, 180 yards, one touchdown). Murray has missed the past three games with an ankle injury.

Baltimore has Nate McCrary on the practice squad. The Broncos claimed McCrary off waivers from the Ravens on Sept. 1. Denver waived him on Sept. 23 after signing outside linebacker Aaron Patrick from the Jaguars’ practice squad.

McCrary made a splash with Baltimore in the preseason with 42 carries for 163 yards and a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 34 yards.

The Ravens have the league's top rushing attack with 154.1 yards per game. That's mainly due to quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has run for 639 yards.

The Ravens lost all three of the running backs — J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — to season-ending knee injuries in training camp.