Look: Ravens Enjoy Team Bonding During OTAs
The Baltimore Ravens are currently in one of the busiest parts of their offseason, with OTA sessions taking place at least three days a week.
Wednesday marked a rare day off for the Ravens during OTAs, and they made the most of it. As the team shared on social media, coach John Harbaugh invited the team to Top Golf for some much-needed R&R.
Among the players to make the field trip include Isaiah Likely, Tyler Linderbaum, Charlie Kolar, Scotty Washington, Tylan Wallace, Nick Moore, Tre Swilling and Zay Flowers. Any other players who may have attended were not shown on social media.
The Ravens are coming off Tuesday's OTA session, in which many players didn't participate in order to rest up. They'll get right back to the grind with two more sessions on Thursday and Friday, followed by four more to round out OTAs next week.
After that, Baltimore will go into mandatory minicamp from June 11-13, then take a long, well-deserved break before training camp in late July.
