Ravens rookie Justin Madubuike won't miss entire season with injury

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike hasn't practiced since suffering an apparent leg injury in the team's first scrimmage Aug. 29.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh did not specify how long the third-round pick from Texas A&M would be out, but his absence should not be too long term. 

"It will be a little bit, but nothing close to season-ending," Harbaugh said. "It won't even be multiple weeks during the season. He got caught up in a little pile. I would say a little more than day-to-day, maybe week-to-week here for a couple of weeks and we'll just see where he's at."

The Ravens boosted the defensive line with the acquisition of Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville and the free-agent signing of Wolfe from the Broncos. Those additions will allow Brandon Williams to move back to his natural position at nose tackle.

Madubuike has played well enough to be part of the rotation. He registered 5.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2018 and junior in 2019. During those two years, Madubuike had 22 tackles for losses and four forced fumbles.

“Oh, the kid can play. He’s going to be a good football player, man," defensive end Derek Wolfe said. "He’s a great rookie. He’s strong, he’s tough, physical. He wants to be good. He listens, he writes down everything. That’s all you can ask for. He’s always asking questions, always trying to get better. I think that kid is going to be a really good football player.”

Last year, Madubuike applied pressure on 11 percent of his pass-rushing snaps. Other than Auburn’s Marlon Davidson and Baylor’s James Lynch, who both rushed mostly from the edge, that was tied for No. 1 among Sports Illustrated's top 25 defensive tackle prospects.

Madubuike was confident that he could thrive on the Ravens' defense when they drafted.

His coaches can't wait to see what he can do in a live game. 

"It’s a perfect match. We’re ready to work," Madubuike said. "We’re here to beat down on a lot of people and win championships, and I’m ready to be a part of it."

