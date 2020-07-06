What Mahomes 10-year deal means for Lamar Jackson, Ravens

The bar has been set for a possible contract extension between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly (per ESPN) agreed with starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a 10-year extension, which means he'll be under contract through the 2031 season because he still has two years left on his current deal.

The new contract is tied to a percentage of the salary cap for each season and is reportedly worth about $450 million. The deal is the most lucrative in North American sports history, surpassing the previous mark set by Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who signed a 12-year, $426.5 million contract in 2019.

Mahomes has thrown for 9,412 yards with 76 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over 31 regular-season games. He also has 1,474 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions over five postseason games and was named MVP of this past year's Super Bowl.

In 2018, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson signed a four-year, $9.5 million rookie contract, including a $4.97 million signing bonus, $7.58 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2.38 million.

He has played himself into a much better deal when Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta approaches him about an extension.

Jackson is coming off one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record.

Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

He is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015).

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

Jackson is poised to have another huge season and has mostly followed the career arc of Mahomes, Now, he might look to earn a similar payday.