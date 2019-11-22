Raven
Marcus Peters Focused on Victory, Not Homecoming against Rams

Todd Karpovich

Cornerback Marcus Peters has been a perfect fit for the Baltimore Ravens.

GM Eric DeCosta acquired him from the Rams on Oct. 15 for second-year linebacker Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick. 

Baltimore has gone 4-0 with Peters in the lineup.

So, when the Ravens travel to Los Angeles for a Week 12 Monday night game, don't expect Peters to harbor any animosity toward his former team.

"I don't have a chip on my shoulder. How did it end? I got traded, and I'm liking the situation I'm in right now," he said. "And I just keep moving forward. I don't need any other stuff like that to be ... I understand the business of football.”

Peters has been a boost to the Ravens' secondary, which had been hampered by injuries and susceptible to big plays prior to his arrival.

Peter had a pick-six against the Seattle Seahawks in his first game for Baltimore, which rolled to a 30-16 victory. He had another interception for a touchdown Week 10 in a 49-13 win over the host Bengals.

"He’s a joy to be around. He can be very direct, and you can have an honest conversation about whatever it is, coaching-wise," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s willing to listen, and he’s been good.”

Rams coach Sean McVay also praised Peter for his work ethic and playmaking skills. Peters  started all 16 games for Los Angeles last season, finishing with three interceptions, including one for a touchdown. 

“I love Marcus Peters. I can’t say enough good things about my experience with him. We had a great relationship," McVey said. "He’s a great football player, extremely smart. He has great ball skills, great instincts, and I really enjoyed our time together. I’m really happy to see how well he’s done on a great team. And then you just look at the production that he’s immediately had, when you look at what he did against Seattle in his first game with you guys. I’m really happy for Marcus and really enjoyed working with him over the last year-and-a-half.”

Peters has been all-business in Baltimore. 

What's the secret to his success?

“Football is 90-percent mental and 10-percent physical," Peters said with a grin. "I learned that from the ‘Little Giants.’ I just handle my part. Football is what I do. I get paid to do it, so I have to be tapped in.” 

The Ravens have gone from the bottom half of the league in point allowed to No. 6 (19.6 ppg).  Baltimore has also won six straight games and sits atop the AFC North at 8-2. 

Peters is focused on maintaining that momentum and not any personal vendettas against the Rams. 

“I'm just focused on us. We're going to go down there. We have a game to play on Monday night, and we're just going to go out there and do our best,” he said. 

Sean McVay Says Discipline Will Be Key to Slowing Ravens' High-Powered Attack

Todd Karpovich
1 3

The Rams have already played a couple of dual-threat quarterbacks in Cam Newton and Russell Willson. Nonetheless, coach Sean McVay knows Lamar Jackson will be a different type of challenge when the Rams host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 on Monday Night Football.

Jackson No. 1 in Pro Bowl Voting, Ricard, Yanda, Brown, Peters and Tucker Also in the Lead

Todd Karpovich
2 1

The Ravens quarterback leads all NFL players with 146,171 Pro-Bowl votes, well ahead of second-place Patrick Mahomes (116,235). Jackson has mesmerized fans with his dynamic runs and big plays downfield. He has led the Ravens to an 8-2 record and first place in the AFC North. Fullback Patrick Ricard, tackle Orlando Brown Jr., guard Marshal Yanda, cornerback Marcus Peters and kicker Justin Tucker also No. 1 at their respective positions.

Week 12 Preview: Ravens at Rams

Todd Karpovich
2 3

The Ravens are three-point favorites heading into their Week 12, Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Baltimore leads the all-time series 4-2.

Video: John Harbaugh On Influence of Eric Weddle on Rams' Defense

Todd Karpovich
1

Former Raven safety Eric Weddle is having a positive impact for the Los Angeles Rams. However, Weddle won't give Los Angeles any trade secrets heading into the Week 12 matchup.

True to Their Word: Ravens Revolutionizing NFL

Trevor Woods
0

The revolution is well underway in Baltimore. Head coach John Harbaugh made that prediction for the Ravens' offense and his words have turned out to be true. The Ravens offense is making defenses second-guess themselves.

Yanda Lauds Jackson's Leadership, Approach to Game

Todd Karpovich
1

Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda and quarterback Lamar Jackson have developed a special bond. Yanda is a grizzled veteran, while Jackson represents the new guard of the NFL. Nonetheless, the two have bonded since Jackson took over the starting job midway through the 2018 season. Yanda can't help but admire the young quarterback.

Former Ravens Coordinator Denies Report Claiming He Wanted to Move Jackson to Receiver

Todd Karpovich
1 3

A report by the “The GM Shuffle, a CBS-produced podcast, claims former Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg wanted to move Lamar Jackson to receiver following the 2018 NFL Draft. “Here’s what happened," former NFL general manager Mike Lombardi said. "The first time he (Lamar Jackson) comes in, Marty Mornhinweg – remember, we’re building the team around him – Marty says to the coaches, this is fact, ‘When are we gonna move him to receiver?’” Mornhinweg adamantly denied the report.

Video: Matthew Judon Discusses Lamar Jackson, Leadership on Jim Rome Show

Todd Karpovich
3

Ravens sacks leader Matt Judon appeared on the Jim Rome Show to talk about quarterback Lamar Jackson as a person and leader.

Ravens Dominate Week 12 NFL Power Rankings

Todd Karpovich
3

The Ravens routed the Houston Texans 41-7 in Week 11, which helped them take a three-game lead in the AFC North. The win also boosted their spot in various NFL Power Rankings.

Gus Edwards Thriving in New Role

Todd Karpovich
3

Ravens running back Gus Edwards took over the starting job last season as a rookie and led the team in rushing. Baltimore added veteran Mark Ingram this past offseason, and he has gotten the majority of carries this season. Still, Edwards is an efficient back and he showed his value with a 63-yard touchdown run that put an exclamation point on a 41-7 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 11.