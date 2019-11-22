Marcus Peters Focused on Victory, Not Homecoming against Rams

Cornerback Marcus Peters has been a perfect fit for the Baltimore Ravens.

GM Eric DeCosta acquired him from the Rams on Oct. 15 for second-year linebacker Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Baltimore has gone 4-0 with Peters in the lineup.

So, when the Ravens travel to Los Angeles for a Week 12 Monday night game, don't expect Peters to harbor any animosity toward his former team.

"I don't have a chip on my shoulder. How did it end? I got traded, and I'm liking the situation I'm in right now," he said. "And I just keep moving forward. I don't need any other stuff like that to be ... I understand the business of football.”

Peters has been a boost to the Ravens' secondary, which had been hampered by injuries and susceptible to big plays prior to his arrival.

Peter had a pick-six against the Seattle Seahawks in his first game for Baltimore, which rolled to a 30-16 victory. He had another interception for a touchdown Week 10 in a 49-13 win over the host Bengals.

"He’s a joy to be around. He can be very direct, and you can have an honest conversation about whatever it is, coaching-wise," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s willing to listen, and he’s been good.”

Rams coach Sean McVay also praised Peter for his work ethic and playmaking skills. Peters started all 16 games for Los Angeles last season, finishing with three interceptions, including one for a touchdown.

“I love Marcus Peters. I can’t say enough good things about my experience with him. We had a great relationship," McVey said. "He’s a great football player, extremely smart. He has great ball skills, great instincts, and I really enjoyed our time together. I’m really happy to see how well he’s done on a great team. And then you just look at the production that he’s immediately had, when you look at what he did against Seattle in his first game with you guys. I’m really happy for Marcus and really enjoyed working with him over the last year-and-a-half.”

Peters has been all-business in Baltimore.

What's the secret to his success?

“Football is 90-percent mental and 10-percent physical," Peters said with a grin. "I learned that from the ‘Little Giants.’ I just handle my part. Football is what I do. I get paid to do it, so I have to be tapped in.”

The Ravens have gone from the bottom half of the league in point allowed to No. 6 (19.6 ppg). Baltimore has also won six straight games and sits atop the AFC North at 8-2.

Peters is focused on maintaining that momentum and not any personal vendettas against the Rams.

“I'm just focused on us. We're going to go down there. We have a game to play on Monday night, and we're just going to go out there and do our best,” he said.