Marcus Peters Would Like to Extend Stay with Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters is a free agent after this season.

He would like to extend his stay in Baltimore.

"I'm going to just say this. I wouldn't want to go anywhere else. I feel comfortable being here," Peters told Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. "If some things get worked out, then they get worked out. But as of right now, I'm in the last year of my deal. I'm here to get my leg better and just play ball at the highest level I can play ball at. The rest of the shit will take care of itself."

Peters is coming off a season-ending knee in 2021.

However, he is a top cornerback in the NFL when he's healthy. Peters has an average salary of $14 million per year.

Since entering the NFL in 2015, Peters has the league's most takeaways (39), interceptions (31), interception-return yards (814), and interception returns for touchdowns. and defensive touchdowns (7). His 86 passes defensed stand as the fourth-most during that span, but teams are reluctant to throw his way.

His three postseason interceptions are tied for the most in the NFL since he entered the league. In 2020, started all 14 games in which he played, registering 52 tackles (46 solo), one sack, one tackle for a loss, one quarterback hit, four forced fumbles, two fumble returns, and a team-high four interceptions.

The Ravens' secondary struggled without Peters in the lineup last season and finished 32nd against the pass,

Baltimore is optimistic Peters and fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey will be fully ready to be back on the field for the regular-season opener.