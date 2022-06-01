Skip to main content

Mark Andrews Confident Ravens Tight Ends Will Instill Fear

Baltimore might carry four tight ends.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Mark Andrews has established himself as one of the premier tight ends in the NFL.

The Ravens added two more playmakers in this year's draft — Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely.

Baltimore also expects Nick Boyle to be fully recovered from a leg injury that hampered him over the past two seasons.

This means the Ravens' tight ends could be a matchup nightmare for opponents. 

“It’s humbling. For me, when I came out of the league, there’s certain guys that I really looked at and looked up to," Andrews said. "So, for me, to kind of be that type of guy [and] role model, I’m going to everything I can to help both of these young guys – every one of these tight ends – in any way I can, share my knowledge, share what I can do. We have a great room, like I said. It’s going to be scary. We’ve got a lot of tight ends that can play some ball.”

Kolar and Likely have already flashed in the recent OTA with the ability to catch the ball downfield.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said it's quite possible the team will carry four tight ends on the active roster this season.

Andrews expects both Kolar and Likely to make an impact. 

“Extremely excited about that draft class – a lot of ballers," Andrews said. "And then you look at the two guys in our room, Charlie and Isaiah – it’s just fun being out here. It feels like they’re lightyears ahead of where I was [as a rookie], or how I felt. They’re very confident, they understand the offense, they’re running great routes, they’re catching the ball well. The moment is not too big for them, which is great to see for them.”

