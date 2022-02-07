Skip to main content

Mark Andrews Dominates Pro Bowl

Ravens tight end led all players in yards.

LAS VEGAS — Mark Andrews continues to shine. 

The Ravens tight end caught led all of the players with 82 yards on five receptions with a pair of touchdowns, leading the AFC to a 41-35 victory over the NFC in the Pro Bowl.

Despite the performance, Andrews, who played 39 snaps (59%), was not named the player of the game. 

Instead, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was named the offensive MVP, completing 7 for 11 for 98 yards with two touchdown passes to Andrews and an interception.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was named the game's defensive MVP after knocking down three passes and registering a sack.

Andrews caught a 15-yard pass in the first quarter between a pair of defenders that gave the AFC a 14-7 lead.

Andrew then hauled in a 7-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone that gave the AFC a 28-22 lead in the second quarter. 

This past season, Andrews led all NFL tight ends with 1,361 yards receiving. He was tied for the fifth-most receptions in the NFL with 107 receptions.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker converted all three of his extra-point attempts. He did attempt a field goal.

Fullback Patrick Ricard did not have any receptions or any rushing attempts but had six snaps (9%). 

Returner Devin Duvernay did not have the opportunity to return any kicks or punts. He played 12 snaps (18%) on offense. 

