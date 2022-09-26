Mark Andrews Now Second in Ravens History for TD Receptions

BALTIMORE — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is already one of the most productive players in franchise history.

Now, he is moving up in the record books.

Andrews had a team-high eight receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-26 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 3.

It was Andrews' seventh-career multi-touchdown performance, the second most by a Ravens player behind fellow tight end Todd Heap with 9.

Andrews also surpassed former wide receiver Torrey Smith for the second-most touchdown receptions (31) in team history, also behind Heap (41).

Baltimore improved to 6-1 in games in which Andrews notched multiple touchdown receptions.

Andrews had four receptions for 39 yards, including g a 5-yard touchdown reception on a shovel pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson, to cap Baltimore’s 11-play, 69-yard scoring drive for the game’s first points.

Andrews recorded a 16-yard touchdown grab to cap Baltimore’s 9-play, 75-yard touchdown drive late in the second quarter, putting Baltimore ahead 13-10.

Dating back to last season, Andrews has recorded 12 straight games with 50-plus receiving yards, marking the NFL's second-longest active streak overall behind wide receiver Cooper Kupp (20) and the best among tight ends.

Andrews' streak is also a franchise record and tied with tight ends Delanie Walker and Travis Kelce for the second-longest streak (12) by a tight end since the 1970 NFL Merger behind Rob Gronkowski (13).

"Offense, defense, there were things that we need to get better at, and we will, but the best thing that we saw from today was just being able to fight through and finish," Andrews said. "That’s what we did today. It mattered in the fourth quarter, and this is a tough place to play. For us to be able to come out here and get the win, there were some incredible plays made. Some incredible drives, back-to-back-to-back scoring and stuff like that. So, I was really happy with the guys.”