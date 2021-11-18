Mark Andrews On Ravens Bouncing Back: 'We’ve Got A Lot of Dogs'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was back in the film room one day after a disappointing loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 11.

The players identified their mistakes and now they will try to continue their match toward the playoffs.

The Ravens have a chance to bounce back Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

"Losing sucks," Andrews said. "So, it’s all about trying to find the mistakes and correct them, and I think that we’ve been super honest in this building about things that we’ve been really good at and some things that we need to work at. We’ve got a driven, focused group that’s ready to go this week against the Chicago Bears.”

The Ravens have been able to overcome tough losses under coach John Harbaugh. They won the following week after two of their setbacks this season.

Baltimore will look to do the same against Chicago.

“Well, one, we’ve got a lot of dogs," Andrews said about the team's resiliency. "We’ve got a lot of great players – guys that enjoy being here each and every day and working. We’ve got coaches that work hard and try to put us in the best positions possible. And like I said, we’re honest with each other. We know the things that we’re doing well and not, and so, for us, just looking in the mirror and working hard, playing hard and loving the game of football. Usually, good things work out if you do that.”

The Dolphins employed a Cover Zero defensive scheme in their 22-10 victory, meaning they played man-to-man coverage against the Raven's receivers while the rest of the players blitzed quarterback Lamar Jackson. It's a strategy that is often used sparingly, but Miami coach Brian Flores stayed in that formation because it was working.

The Bears are better than the Dolphins on defense and will also keep the pressure on Jackson.

Andrews is confident the team can handle a Cover 0 defense.

“Yes, 100%. 100%. I have full trust in everything that we’re doing, and I’m excited about just growing as an offense," he said. "You start the year, and the defenses change just depending on how you’re playing that year. I know, throughout the last three years, every year has been a little bit different with the things that we’ve been seeing. And so, for blitz and zero [Cover 0], we’re going to continue to grow, get better and attack. So, I’m excited about that.”